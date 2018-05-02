A Southwest Airlines Flight Had To Make An Unscheduled Landing Because Of A Broken Window The incident comes just weeks after a woman was killed on another Southwest flight after being partially sucked out of a broken window. Twitter

A Southwest Airlines flight had to make an unscheduled landing Wednesday due to a broken passenger window. On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack. Only outside crack so we're all safe. On our way to NJ in new plane. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir crew and pilots for handling it professionally. https://t.co/CB4s7SQtS3

The flight, which was heading from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, was diverted and landed in Cleveland. Only one layer of the window broke, so cabin pressurization was maintained and passengers were not exposed to the outside, a spokesperson for Southwest told BuzzFeed News. Passengers snapped and shared photos of the damaged window, which was noticed during the flight.

There were no reported injuries, the spokesperson said. @SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window

According to the spokesperson, the incident was not declared an "emergency landing." The crew "made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane," she said. The flight landed "uneventfully," and airport workers in Cleveland are now reaccomodating the 76 passengers. The plane "has been taken out of service for maintenance review."

The incident comes just weeks after a woman was killed on a Southwest flight after being partially sucked out of a window after an engine exploded April 17. What a flight! Made it!! Still here!! #southwest #flight1380

The woman, Jennifer Riordan, died of blunt force trauma to her head, neck, and torso, according to James Garrow, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. Following an emergency landing, seven people were treated at the scene for minor injuries. "The entire Southwest Airlines family is devastated and extends its deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the customers, employees, family members, and loved ones affected by this tragic event," the airline said in a statement at the time.