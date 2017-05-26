Carly Rae Jepsen Has Blessed Us With A Brand New Bop And People Are Hyperventilating
"Carly Rae Jepsen decides when summer begins."
Hi. Good morning. Happy Friday. THERE'S A NEW CARLY RAE JEPSEN SONG. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
People are a goddamn mess in the best of ways.
ADVERTISEMENT
It's just SO. GOOD. OH MY GOD.
ADVERTISEMENT
It's officially summer now. Carly decided.
It's already being dubbed ~song of the summer~.
ADVERTISEMENT
And it feels like anything is possible!!!!
Thank you for saving pop, Queen Carly. We are so, so grateful and not at all worthy.
Okay. That's all. Go listen to it again and again on loop for the rest of the day like I'll be doing.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.