Carly Rae Jepsen Has Blessed Us With A Brand New Bop And People Are Hyperventilating

news

"Carly Rae Jepsen decides when summer begins."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 26, 2017, at 12:19 p.m. ET

Hi. Good morning. Happy Friday. THERE'S A NEW CARLY RAE JEPSEN SONG. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Please listen to it right now. Don't even read the rest of the post yet. Just put it on, bask in its pure, triumphant pop perfection, and feel cleansed. I'll wait.

People are a goddamn mess in the best of ways.

my life has changed direction completely since hearing the new carly rae jepsen song. go forth and listen friends you will be REBORN
Ruby Tandoh @rubytandoh

my life has changed direction completely since hearing the new carly rae jepsen song. go forth and listen friends you will be REBORN

Me whenever Carly Rae Jepsen does anything
Ian @ianxrice

Me whenever Carly Rae Jepsen does anything

I WISH ANY DRUG, ORGASM, GOD, PARTY OR PERSON ON THIS GODDAMN PLANET HAD EVER MADE ME FEEL THE WAY CARLY RAE JEPSEN MAKES ME FEEL EVERY TIME
Jia Tolentino @jiatolentino

I WISH ANY DRUG, ORGASM, GOD, PARTY OR PERSON ON THIS GODDAMN PLANET HAD EVER MADE ME FEEL THE WAY CARLY RAE JEPSEN MAKES ME FEEL EVERY TIME

good morning to carly rae jepsen only.
judgmental gay 🦄 @jdgmntlgay

good morning to carly rae jepsen only.

It's just SO. GOOD. OH MY GOD.

carly rae: "I WANNA CUT TO THE FEELING" me cutting thru my depression with this bop:
Aaron Edwards @aaronmedwards

carly rae: "I WANNA CUT TO THE FEELING" me cutting thru my depression with this bop:

There's a new @carlyraejepsen song in the world and for 3 minutes and 27 seconds I felt absolutely at peace
Jonathon Dornbush @jmdornbush

There's a new @carlyraejepsen song in the world and for 3 minutes and 27 seconds I felt absolutely at peace

Internet: "Carly Rae Jepsen's released a ne-" Me:
Under Rug Swept @Under_Rug_Swept

Internet: "Carly Rae Jepsen's released a ne-" Me:

It's officially summer now. Carly decided.

carly rae jepsen decides when summer begins
pilot @pilotbacon

carly rae jepsen decides when summer begins

there's new @carlyraejepsen out and i'm so giddy i think this means summer starts now?
Maggie Rogers @maggierogers

there's new @carlyraejepsen out and i'm so giddy i think this means summer starts now?

It's already being dubbed ~song of the summer~.

good morning carly rae jepsen dropped a new song so it's immediately the song of the summer now thank u for ur time
dani❁ @danibucaro

good morning carly rae jepsen dropped a new song so it's immediately the song of the summer now thank u for ur time

queen of casually releasing the song of the summer
Dami Lee @dami_lee

queen of casually releasing the song of the summer https://t.co/qFM1WANokx

And it feels like anything is possible!!!!

Was nervous about flying w/ baby today, but then I listened to the new @carlyraejepsen track and my mind forever forgot how to feel fear
twenty griffinteen @griffinmcelroy

Was nervous about flying w/ baby today, but then I listened to the new @carlyraejepsen track and my mind forever forgot how to feel fear

me: "the world is terrible" Carly Rae: "I wanna cut through the clouds break the ceiling" me: "fully automated luxury communism is possible"
JuanPa @jpbrammer

me: "the world is terrible" Carly Rae: "I wanna cut through the clouds break the ceiling" me: "fully automated luxury communism is possible"

Thank you for saving pop, Queen Carly. We are so, so grateful and not at all worthy.

Carly Rae Jepsen is nature's most bountiful reservoir of bangers
🛀🏾🔌 @QueerDiscOx

Carly Rae Jepsen is nature's most bountiful reservoir of bangers

I can't believe we get to be alive at the same time as Carly Rae Jepsen!!!
Alice Wilder @Alice_Wilder

I can't believe we get to be alive at the same time as Carly Rae Jepsen!!!

CARLY RAE JEPSEN SAVED POP MUSIC
Calvin @calvinstowell

CARLY RAE JEPSEN SAVED POP MUSIC

Okay. That's all. Go listen to it again and again on loop for the rest of the day like I'll be doing.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
