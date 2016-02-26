BuzzFeed News

Someone Swapped Donald Trump's Eyes For His Lips And It's Just As Weird As You'd Expect

He....looks the same???

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 26, 2016, at 3:01 p.m. ET

If the internet is good for one thing, it's probably figuring out all the strange things that Donald Trump looks like.

But this one? This one's a game changer.

Apparently Donald Trump's eyes and mouth look EXACTLY THE SAME.

his mouth and eyes are making the exact same expressions

They look so similar that during last night's GOP debate, Twitter user @recordsANDradio replaced Trump's eyes with his mouth.

⬅️ Original photo ➡️ Replaced eyes with mouth

And the weirdest part is... he actually looks the same.

What does this mean????

The world may never know. God bless the internet.

