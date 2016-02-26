Someone Swapped Donald Trump's Eyes For His Lips And It's Just As Weird As You'd Expect
He....looks the same???
If the internet is good for one thing, it's probably figuring out all the strange things that Donald Trump looks like.
Apparently Donald Trump's eyes and mouth look EXACTLY THE SAME.
They look so similar that during last night's GOP debate, Twitter user @recordsANDradio replaced Trump's eyes with his mouth.
And the weirdest part is... he actually looks the same.
What does this mean????
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.