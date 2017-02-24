The CPAC Crowd Unwittingly Took Part In A Prank And Waved Russian Flags At Trump

"Most people saw Trump's name on the flags and didn't give a second thought to the fact that they were Russian," one of the pranksters told BuzzFeed News.

Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come ar… https://t.co/bbuOxaJj29

On Friday morning at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the crowd waved what at first glance appeared to be tiny pro-Trump flags during the president's speech. But something about them seemed...off.

Someone is passing out Russian flags with TRUMP on them. Protests come in all forms. #Freedom #Merica #CPAC

Oh yeah, because they were RUSSIAN FLAGS.

Someone handed out Trump Russian flags on the #CPAC2017 floor before Trump's speech

It was not immediately clear who passed out the flags, or why.

Here's the #cpac staffer collecting Russian flags 🇷🇺 that a group was waving in the back during Trump's speech

A CPAC staffer later came around and confiscated the flags.

Update: Three #CPAC attendees tell me someone came around passing out flags as Trump took stage. They thought he was a staffer... 1/2

CPAC attendees told Politico's Tim Alberta they had thought the person who gave them the flags was a staffer. "They saw red, white & blue — with 'TRUMP' stamped across it" and "gave no thought to Russian flag," Alberta tweeted.

They saw red, white & blue - with "TRUMP" stamped across it - and started to wave them. Gave no thought to Russian flag, they all said. 2/2

Were the people waving Russian flags at Trump at CPAC his supporters or his critics? https://t.co/2AJdTq7k8k

Americans Take Action worked with the Hamilton Electors on the failed strategy to flip the Electoral College for Hillary Clinton and staged several protests at Trump's inauguration.

Two members of the group Americans Take Action, Jason Charter and Ryan Clayton, took responsibility for the prank.

His alter ego goes by the name Ryan Nostrovia.

Security ejects protestor pretending to be Russian Trump fan. #CPAC2017 delegates saying "get him out of here"

Clayton told BuzzFeed News he affected a Borat-esque Russian accent while handing out some flags while saying things like "Trump and Putin great leaders, yes?" Here he is with a flag.

And here's Charter distributing flags outside after he was escorted from the convention.

Charter said they arrived with about 1,000 flags and left with none.

"Most people saw Trump's name on the flags and didn't give a second thought to the fact that they were Russian," Charter said. Some attendees did refuse the flags, though.