BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Cringing Over Trump's Adviser Saying The Inauguration Will Have "Soft Sensuality"

news

People Are Cringing Over Trump's Adviser Saying The Inauguration Will Have "Soft Sensuality"

"'Soft sensuality' is the new 'moist.'"

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 10, 2017, at 6:47 p.m. ET

Inauguration planner Tom Barrack told reporters on Tuesday that Trump's ceremony will feature a "soft sensuality."

&quot;We’re fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect; side-by-side is the current president,&quot; Barrack said. &quot;So what we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers, is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place. It’s a much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that’s a coronation.&quot;
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

"We’re fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect; side-by-side is the current president," Barrack said.

"So what we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers, is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place. It’s a much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that’s a coronation."

People all cringed at once. It was the cringe heard round the world.

"The inauguration will have a soft sensuality"
Alice Tew @BuckinghamAlice

"The inauguration will have a soft sensuality"

Reply Retweet Favorite
"soft sensuality" is the new "moist"
Larry Wright @refocusedmedia

"soft sensuality" is the new "moist"

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Soft sensuality" Please join me in vomiting and screaming myself to death. https://t.co/2jH6br8CPt
Patton Oswalt @pattonoswalt

"Soft sensuality" Please join me in vomiting and screaming myself to death. https://t.co/2jH6br8CPt

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

SOFT. SENSUALITY.

Stay For The Soft Sensuality
Glenn Kenny @Glenn__Kenny

Stay For The Soft Sensuality

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Soft sensuality"
Andi Zeisler @andizeisler

"Soft sensuality"

Reply Retweet Favorite

*shudder*

@tarapalmeri The "soft sensuality" of Trump...
The Right is Wrong @therightswrong

@tarapalmeri The "soft sensuality" of Trump...

Reply Retweet Favorite
"soft sensuality" is a whole day of this gif
Vann R. Newkirk II @fivefifths

"soft sensuality" is a whole day of this gif

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Dear President-elect Trump, would be honored to contribute to the soft sensuality of your inauguration in whatever… https://t.co/YyfyYayb5s
Michael Ian Black @michaelianblack

Dear President-elect Trump, would be honored to contribute to the soft sensuality of your inauguration in whatever… https://t.co/YyfyYayb5s

Reply Retweet Favorite

What will this softly sensual inauguration will be like? People have ideas.

Inauguration to Have A "Soft Sensuality"
Scott Linnen @ScottLinnen

Inauguration to Have A "Soft Sensuality"

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is how I imagine the Trump inauguration's "soft sensuality" will play out:
Chris Cillizza @TheFix

This is how I imagine the Trump inauguration's "soft sensuality" will play out:

Reply Retweet Favorite
TRUMP: I'm thinking candles. A little Kenny G. The Lincoln Bible. That scented warming oil we keep in Daddy's special drawer #SoftSensuality
C. Robert Cargill @Massawyrm

TRUMP: I'm thinking candles. A little Kenny G. The Lincoln Bible. That scented warming oil we keep in Daddy's special drawer #SoftSensuality

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Lots and lots of ideas.

"soft sensuality"
Maggie Serota 🎅🏻 @maggieserota

"soft sensuality"

Reply Retweet Favorite
"The inauguration will have a soft sensuality"
Drowned in moonlight @Scriblit

"The inauguration will have a soft sensuality"

Reply Retweet Favorite
"The inauguration will have a soft sensuality"
Graham Linehan @Glinner

"The inauguration will have a soft sensuality"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump’s Inauguration Will Have "Soft Sensuality," "Poetic Cadence"

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT