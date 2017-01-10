People Are Cringing Over Trump's Adviser Saying The Inauguration Will Have "Soft Sensuality"

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

"We’re fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect; side-by-side is the current president," Barrack said.

"So what we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers, is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place. It’s a much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that’s a coronation."