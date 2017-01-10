BuzzFeed News

The Killers Demand Free Panda Express For Life After Finding Their Lyrics In A Fortune Cookie

"I'm thinkin' orange chicken for life and we'll let you off the hook for using our stuff."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on January 10, 2017, at 5:11 p.m. ET

We have an early contender for Twitter beef of 2017, and it's served with your choice of brown or white rice.

Over a decade after their hit album Hot Fuss, the Killers spotted what they claimed as their lyrics in a pretty unexpected place: inside a Panda Express fortune cookie.

"Smile like you mean it," the fortune said, in what the band took as a reference to their song of the same title.

The band tweeted the fortune on Sunday and demanded royalties in the form of "orange chicken for life."

"I'm thinkin' orange chicken for life and we'll let you off the hook for using our stuff," the band wrote on Twitter.

People are living for the ~drama~.

naidelyn @notnaidelyn

Sean @spuff96

🕊sid 🌿 @glssanimals

And rooting for them to get their lifetime of free Panda Express.

Daire Twisp ☇ @DaireTwisp

HAVE MERCY @HaveMercyMD

Though others don't think the band has much of a case.

Oscar the Grouch @claireontoast

eli 🐲 @animetitty

Panda Express later responded to say that "when it comes to #OrangeChickenLove, we always mean it" — though no word as to whether the Killers' demands will be met.

Panda Express @PandaExpress

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Panda Express to find out if they'll be paying up.

