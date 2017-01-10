The Killers Demand Free Panda Express For Life After Finding Their Lyrics In A Fortune Cookie
"I'm thinkin' orange chicken for life and we'll let you off the hook for using our stuff."
We have an early contender for Twitter beef of 2017, and it's served with your choice of brown or white rice.
The band tweeted the fortune on Sunday and demanded royalties in the form of "orange chicken for life."
People are living for the ~drama~.
ADVERTISEMENT
And rooting for them to get their lifetime of free Panda Express.
Though others don't think the band has much of a case.
Panda Express later responded to say that "when it comes to #OrangeChickenLove, we always mean it" — though no word as to whether the Killers' demands will be met.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.