This 15-Year-Old Got Stuck In A Barney Head And Firefighters Had To Save Her
So, how's your week going so far?
Meet Darby Risner, a 15-year-old girl from Trussville, Alabama.
On Monday, Darby got stuck inside a Barney head for 45 terrifying minutes.
Darby told BuzzFeed that the Barney head originally belonged to her pastor, and has since been passed around a group of friends. She spotted the Barney head while hanging out at a friend's house, and decided to scare them with it.
"I thought to myself, 'I'll be fine, I can get it off whenever,'" Darcy said.
Spoiler alert: She could not get it off whenever.
"I tried to wiggle out myself and then got help from a friend," she said. "My friend started having trouble so we got some of the other girls to help out. Then they all started pulling and nothing was budging."
So, they drove to the fire station.
The firefighters immediately got to work on the head removal.
And eventually, they were able to cut her free of the Barney head.
"I may have learned my lesson, but maybe not," Darby said. "I've been stuck in many things before."
