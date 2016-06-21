BuzzFeed News

This 15-Year-Old Got Stuck In A Barney Head And Firefighters Had To Save Her

So, how's your week going so far?

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on June 21, 2016, at 4:51 p.m. ET

Meet Darby Risner, a 15-year-old girl from Trussville, Alabama.

On Monday, Darby got stuck inside a Barney head for 45 terrifying minutes.

Darby told BuzzFeed that the Barney head originally belonged to her pastor, and has since been passed around a group of friends. She spotted the Barney head while hanging out at a friend's house, and decided to scare them with it.

"I thought to myself, 'I'll be fine, I can get it off whenever,'" Darcy said.

Spoiler alert: She could not get it off whenever.

"About 15 minutes had passed and I was like, 'I need to get this off,' because it was getting very hot and uncomfortable," she said.

"I tried to wiggle out myself and then got help from a friend," she said. "My friend started having trouble so we got some of the other girls to help out. Then they all started pulling and nothing was budging."

In a last-ditch effort, they covered her in petroleum jelly "like a greased pig."

"Finally, they had face the fact that it wasn't coming off," Darby said. "It wasn't moving anytime that we tried."

So, they drove to the fire station.

&quot;Another girl that was also at the party, her boyfriend worked at the fire department, so she called him and asked if they could come out and help,&quot; Darby said. The fire department, however, would&#x27;ve been required to turn on the sirens and the homeowner really did not want to draw all of that attention. &quot;So we all got in the car, they helped me get in, and we went to them,&quot; she said.
"Another girl that was also at the party, her boyfriend worked at the fire department, so she called him and asked if they could come out and help," Darby said.

The fire department, however, would've been required to turn on the sirens and the homeowner really did not want to draw all of that attention.

"So we all got in the car, they helped me get in, and we went to them," she said.

!!!

The firefighters immediately got to work on the head removal.

And eventually, they were able to cut her free of the Barney head.

&quot;They had to use some kind of tool to cut slits into it and finally got it to budge it off,&quot; she said.
"They had to use some kind of tool to cut slits into it and finally got it to budge it off," she said.

"I may have learned my lesson, but maybe not," Darby said. "I've been stuck in many things before."

&quot;It was something,&quot; she said.
"It was something," she said.

