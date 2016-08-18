This Raccoon Had To Be Rescued From A Sewer Grate And He's So Dang Cute
Local police said he "took about 30 minutes and the careful use of cooking grease" to rescue.
A raccoon was rescued by police after getting stuck in a sewer grate in Northampton, Massachusetts on Wednesday.
Rescuing him "took about 30 minutes and the careful use of cooking grease," police said.
Maintenance workers and police at the hospital lifted the sewer grate out of the ground to help get the raccoon out.
An animal control officer toweled off the little guy, who then "took off running, back to the momma raccoon who was in another, more easily accessible grate" just a few feet away.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.