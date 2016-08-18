BuzzFeed News

This Raccoon Had To Be Rescued From A Sewer Grate And He's So Dang Cute

Local police said he "took about 30 minutes and the careful use of cooking grease" to rescue.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 18, 2016, at 12:32 p.m. ET

A raccoon was rescued by police after getting stuck in a sewer grate in Northampton, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Northampton police told BuzzFeed News the raccoon, who was &quot;not a baby but still young,&quot; got stuck near the local Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Rescuing him "took about 30 minutes and the careful use of cooking grease," police said.

Maintenance workers and police at the hospital lifted the sewer grate out of the ground to help get the raccoon out.

An animal control officer toweled off the little guy, who then "took off running, back to the momma raccoon who was in another, more easily accessible grate" just a few feet away.

