Did Sesame Street Actually Just Subtweet Donald Trump?
The letter of the day is definitely "T."
If you haven't watched Sesame Street in a while, you might not be aware that the children's TV show has a thriving Twitter presence.
Usually, the account just tweets about friendship and cookies and what's new on the Street, but on Wednesday, they sent out a rather....different sort of tweet. Observe:
And it didn't stop there. Grover joined in, in a full on tweetstorm.
But, people weren't so sure. Pretty much everyone immediately presumed it to be about Donald Trump.
No one could believe the "cutting political commentary" coming from the show.
And people were SHOOK.
Like, what is happening???
The greatest subtweet of all time has officially been crowned.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Sesame Street to ask if they were actually subtweeting Donald Trump.
