These High School Students Pulled Off The Most Absurdly Elaborate Senior Prank

Early Monday morning, police in Cumberland, Wisconsin, got an alarming call — a car had been driven into the office of the local high school principal.

The Cumberland High School seniors had staged the "crash" by dragging half of an old car to the school, surrounding it with loose bricks, and constructing a fake hole in the wall out of a black tarp and duct tape.

Konur Pasko, one of the seniors who planned the prank, told BuzzFeed News the idea arose from a conversation he had with his dad, who is the school's shop teacher, and three of his shop class friends, Cody Paul, Aidan Warner, and Jacob Woodley.

"We have always joked with my father that the school was a jail and once we graduated that we were going to bust out of this place," Pasko said. "That’s where the phrase on the rear window of the car, 'CHS Class of 2018 — We’re Bustin Out,' came from."

At the stroke of midnight Monday, the students stealthily gathered to set up the prank.

"Everyone had their own jobs and tasks to do so that our time setting up would be as little as possible," Pasko said. "We didn’t want to attract any attention from the police because we wanted the prank to be as believable as we could make it."