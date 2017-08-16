This is Rebecca McHood, an activist, nonprofit worker, and mom who lives in Gilbert, Arizona.

McHood has identified as a Republican her whole life, she told BuzzFeed News.

However, she thinks Trump is "morally repugnant" and voted for Hillary Clinton.

After the election, she became an activist for several liberal causes, including the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, the Women's March, Black Lives Matter, and the fight against school vouchers.

After watching Trump's press briefing on Tuesday, in which he angrily defended the white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, McHood said she was "outraged" and wanted to do something.

"I’m a white person, and Trump does not speak for me," she said. "So I felt like it was really important for me to not say silent, to say something."