People Are Actually Talking About Seceding From The US After Trump Won

"Asking for a friend."

By Julia Reinstein

Last updated on November 9, 2016, at 3:00 a.m. ET

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 12:11 a.m. ET

People are starting to call for secession from the US after Trump won, as often happens on election night.

So what exactly is the legal process for a state to secede from the Union? Asking for a friend.... #ElectionNight
Davy Perez @davyperez

So what exactly is the legal process for a state to secede from the Union? Asking for a friend.... #ElectionNight

I think now's a good time to bring up the idea of secession. Is it really so crazy? Right now, tell me how you feel.
Robert P. Murphy @BobMurphyEcon

I think now's a good time to bring up the idea of secession. Is it really so crazy? Right now, tell me how you feel.

California wants out.

I am not kidding. CA we are the 7th largest economy in the world. Let's secede. Fuck the USA
Chris O'Brien @microbrien

I am not kidding. CA we are the 7th largest economy in the world. Let's secede. Fuck the USA

Well, I have long been a proponent of California secession. You're all welcome to come.
Emmett Rensin @emmettrensin

Well, I have long been a proponent of California secession. You're all welcome to come.

So do people from Oregon.

petition for Oregon to secede from the U.S. rt if you agree
soft hands @BryceAbeln

petition for Oregon to secede from the U.S. rt if you agree

New York City, too.

Can New York City secede.
RUSS BENGT$ON @russbengtson

Can New York City secede.

And some people from DC are saying screw it to statehood, let's bail.

Starting to think DC should forget statehood and think secession
Jon Renaut @ebooksyearn

Starting to think DC should forget statehood and think secession

In fact, talk of secession has gotten so widespread, it's now one of the top lookups on Dictionary.com.

Now "secede" is in our top look-ups: https://t.co/h9Duh08IrC #ElectionNight
Dictionary.com @Dictionarycom

Now "secede" is in our top look-ups: https://t.co/h9Duh08IrC #ElectionNight

But, as rough as it's gotten, some people don't want to secede — instead, they want the states that voted for Trump to GTFO instead.

FUCK THE SOUTH AND THEIR HOOTIN TOOTIN YEEHAWING CONSERVATIVE FLAG WAVING COUSIN KISSING SCHOOL SHOOTING ASS WE SHOULDVE LET THEM SECEDE
jack @THOTJAI

FUCK THE SOUTH AND THEIR HOOTIN TOOTIN YEEHAWING CONSERVATIVE FLAG WAVING COUSIN KISSING SCHOOL SHOOTING ASS WE SHOULDVE LET THEM SECEDE

we should've let the south secede when we had the chance smh
gab @RadxGab

we should've let the south secede when we had the chance smh

wen u realize u should have let the south secede
ransfud @RNSFRD

wen u realize u should have let the south secede

