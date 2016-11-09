People Are Actually Talking About Seceding From The US After Trump Won
"Asking for a friend."
People are starting to call for secession from the US after Trump won, as often happens on election night.
California wants out.
So do people from Oregon.
New York City, too.
And some people from DC are saying screw it to statehood, let's bail.
In fact, talk of secession has gotten so widespread, it's now one of the top lookups on Dictionary.com.
But, as rough as it's gotten, some people don't want to secede — instead, they want the states that voted for Trump to GTFO instead.
