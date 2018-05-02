A School Principal Joked About Telling Police A Black Student With Special Needs Had A Gun

She has since apologized, saying the comment was "not reflective of who I am nor how much I care about every student who attends this school."

A school principal in Houston has apologized after she joked that she would tell police a black student with special needs had a gun.

Shanna Swearingen, the principal at Ponderosa Elementary School, reportedly made the comment April 17 in front of three staff members.

The comment was made about a black student with special needs, according to local NBC affiliate KPRC2.

The boy reportedly has a history of behavioral problems and a tendency to run out of class.

Swearingen reportedly said that the next time the boy runs out of class, “We won’t chase him. We will call the police and tell them he has a gun so they can come faster.”

The principal's comment was reportedly overheard, and word of it spread through a local Facebook group, angering many parents.

The boy's guardian was unaware of Swearingen's comments until being contacted by KPRC2, according to the station. He now reportedly has a meeting scheduled with the school.