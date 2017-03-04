BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy Trolled Kellyanne Conway By Trying To Make Her Say "I'm Ruining America" In A Selfie

news

This Guy Trolled Kellyanne Conway By Trying To Make Her Say "I'm Ruining America" In A Selfie

"Say, 'I'm ruining America!'"

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 4, 2017, at 4:24 p.m. ET

This is Alfredo Pelicci, a 28-year-old lawyer in Washington, DC.

On Thursday night, Pelicci was at DC restaurant Lupo Verde when he spotted Kellyanne Conway and her bodyguard in the hallway, he told BuzzFeed News.&quot;I walked right up to her and asked her for a selfie,&quot; he said. The adviser to President Trump obliged.But instead of snapping a pic, he hit record instead.
Alfredo Pelicci

On Thursday night, Pelicci was at DC restaurant Lupo Verde when he spotted Kellyanne Conway and her bodyguard in the hallway, he told BuzzFeed News.

"I walked right up to her and asked her for a selfie," he said. The adviser to President Trump obliged.

But instead of snapping a pic, he hit record instead.

"Say, 'I'm ruining America!'" Pelicci said in the video, while posing for a selfie with Conway.

"Happy? You must feel really brave saying that," Conway said, after continuing to pose for a moment.Pelicci smiled, said thank you, and stopped the video.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

"Happy? You must feel really brave saying that," Conway said, after continuing to pose for a moment.

Pelicci smiled, said thank you, and stopped the video.

According to Pelicci, Conway "became a little more agitated" after the video stopped and continued speaking to him as he walked out the door.

"She kept continually saying, ‘You’re so brave! You should be happy!’ and her tone became less professional as I was walking away," he said.

Conway did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

The video quickly spread on Twitter, where people thought it was hilarious.

tears, this is hilarious.
deray mckesson @deray

tears, this is hilarious.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I keep watching this on repeat. Its amazing. https://t.co/r24VGZ5HaC
Stephen Weisbrod @stephenrichard

I keep watching this on repeat. Its amazing. https://t.co/r24VGZ5HaC

Reply Retweet Favorite
i fell out my damn chair https://t.co/eatSRvc740
James Wilson @jvmeswilson

i fell out my damn chair https://t.co/eatSRvc740

Reply Retweet Favorite
LMFFAAAAOOOOOOO
A$AP Rock Lee @Sam0so

LMFFAAAAOOOOOOO

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pelicci has been compared to a hero.

This man is my hero.
(((Abou))) @AbouAmara

This man is my hero.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/yEMZypSs0W
Proma @promawhatup

Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/yEMZypSs0W

Reply Retweet Favorite
give this man the nobel peace prize https://t.co/KtgaebHQEX
Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

give this man the nobel peace prize https://t.co/KtgaebHQEX

Reply Retweet Favorite
HE IS LEGEND
Jesse Hall @_jessehall_

HE IS LEGEND

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, naturally, the internet has a new crush.

Why has no one found his @ yet. I need to propose, I mean, congratulate him https://t.co/HV2kuY8A5P
Summer @PolitikMasFina

Why has no one found his @ yet. I need to propose, I mean, congratulate him https://t.co/HV2kuY8A5P

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I'm in love with this guy! 😂 https://t.co/LQVSmrdsTe
Kaitlin Doubleday @KaitlinDday

I'm in love with this guy! 😂 https://t.co/LQVSmrdsTe

Reply Retweet Favorite
who is he i love him https://t.co/F7fYsnt7B2
::::: @cripplingirony

who is he i love him https://t.co/F7fYsnt7B2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pelicci said he was surprised how many people have watched the video, and that his words to Conway simply "came from [his] heart" out of a desire to "get a message across."

"This administration is threatening the safety of transgender students, is actively targeting religious minorities, and is tearing apart families that have been in this country for nearly their whole lives," Pelicci said.

"They should feel the shame of those actions everywhere they go — and they definitely will in the very blue Washington, DC," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT