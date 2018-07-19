BuzzFeed News

Remember That Mysterious 2,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus That Everyone Wanted To Open? THEY OPENED IT.

Remember That Mysterious 2,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus That Everyone Wanted To Open? THEY OPENED IT.

"The sarcophagus has been opened, but we have not been hit by a curse," an Egyptian official said.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 19, 2018, at 2:25 p.m. ET

Posted on July 19, 2018, at 1:49 p.m. ET

By now, you've likely heard about the mysterious 2,000-year-old sarcophagus that was unearthed in Alexandria, Egypt, earlier this month.

Ministry of Antiquities

People really, really wanted to open it.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣| OPEN THE SARCOPHAGUS |＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿| (\__/) || (•ㅅ•) || / 　 づ
Lauren's book is ON SHELVES! @laurenspieller

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣| OPEN THE SARCOPHAGUS |＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿| (\__/) || (•ㅅ•) || / 　 づ

come the fuck through, world-ending curse https://t.co/SFvH6dB0ZW
JuanPa @jpbrammer

come the fuck through, world-ending curse https://t.co/SFvH6dB0ZW

Well, guess what...THEY OPENED THE SARCOPHAGUS.

Ministry of Antiquities
AND LOOK WHAT WAS INSIDE!!!!

Ministry of Antiquities

Three decomposed skeletons were found inside, which are thought to be the remains of warriors, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced Thursday.

One of the skulls appeared to have been hit with an arrow, they said.

The sarcophagus was also full of red sewage that had leaked in.

Several UK tabloids previously said opening the sarcophagus could unleash a "possible curse," a claim that the secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, cheekily dismissed in a statement to Egypt Today.

"The sarcophagus has been opened, but we have not been hit by a curse," said Waziri.

