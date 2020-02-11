A Sarah Lawrence Student's Dad Allegedly Moved With Her To College And Sex-Trafficked Her Classmates

The father of a former Sarah Lawrence College student has been charged with sex-trafficking her classmates, according to a federal indictment released Tuesday.

Lawrence Ray, also known as Lawrence Grecco, allegedly physically, sexually, and psychologically abused his victims starting in 2010, when he moved into his daughter's on-campus residence in Yonkers, New York, after being released from prison.

The 60-year-old Brooklyn native faces a slew of charges, including ones for extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor, and money laundering.

He was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Piscataway, New Jersey, according to the New York Times.

Ray's alleged sex trafficking cult was the subject of a New York magazine story in 2019, titled "The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence."

Ray allegedly presented himself as a father figure and indoctrinated his victims under the guise of "therapy sessions," through which he manipulated them into sharing intimate details about themselves and isolated many of them from their own parents.

As part of the abuse, he allegedly would make false accusations against his victims of stealing, lying, damaging his property, and even poisoning Ray. When they denied the accusations, he would interrogate them for hours.

Using tactics such as sleep deprivation, psychological and sexual humiliation, and physical abuse, Ray allegedly got at least seven of the victims to falsely confess to the accusations.

After they confessed to the crimes they hadn't committed, Ray allegedly extorted them for money and unpaid labor.

In at least one case, Ray coerced one of the female students into repeatedly engaging in sex work to earn money for him.

Prior to becoming an alleged cult leader, Ray ran in powerful circles. He worked on Wall Street despite not having a college degree and co-owned a nightclub in New Jersey.

He was best man at the wedding of Bernard B. Kerik, the former New York Police Department commissioner who later went to prison for fraud — partially due to Ray's role in publicizing his wrongdoings, according to New York magazine.

“Larry Ray is a psychotic con man who has victimized every friend he’s ever had,” Kerik told the magazine. “It’s been close to 20 years since I last heard from him, yet his reign of terror continues.”



Representatives from Sarah Lawrence College did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

