Santa Fe School Shooting Survivor: "I Always Felt Like Eventually, It Was Going To Happen Here Too"

news

"It's been happening everywhere."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 18, 2018, at 3:57 p.m. ET

Posted on May 18, 2018, at 1:34 p.m. ET

On Friday morning, a shooter killed at least 10 people at a Santa Fe high school.

The fatalities include both students and staff members, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

One suspect is now in custody, with a second person of interest being detained for questioning.

In an interview with a local TV station, a student named Paige said she wasn't surprised by the shooting because she "always felt like eventually, it was going to happen here too."

Heartbreaking moment as Santa Fe High School student is asked if she thought a shooting 'would not happen' at her school: "It's been happening everywhere. I've always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too." https://t.co/kymFDSH6D5 https://t.co/0akC5liZn4
ABC News @ABC

Heartbreaking moment as Santa Fe High School student is asked if she thought a shooting 'would not happen' at her school: "It's been happening everywhere. I've always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too." https://t.co/kymFDSH6D5 https://t.co/0akC5liZn4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Paige told ABC13 she "managed to keep calm through it all," but that it was "really scary."

"Was there a part of you that was like, this isn't real, this would not happen at my school?" a reporter for the station asked her.

"No, there wasn't," she replied.

"Why so?" the reporter asked.

"It's been happening everywhere," she said. "I always felt like eventually, it was going to happen here too."

The interview is being shared widely, with many people calling it "horrifying" and calling for change.

If you watch nothing else about the mass shooting at #SantaFe High School in Texas, watch this. Her name is reportedly Paige. #SantaFeHighSchool https://t.co/Xwy5VMCOTK
Leah McElrath @leahmcelrath

If you watch nothing else about the mass shooting at #SantaFe High School in Texas, watch this. Her name is reportedly Paige. #SantaFeHighSchool https://t.co/Xwy5VMCOTK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Absolutely horrifying. https://t.co/FR5gBIZXeO
John Bjerkness @johnbj14

Absolutely horrifying. https://t.co/FR5gBIZXeO

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many are saying the US "can't allow this to continue to be our new normal."

We can't allow this to continue to be our new normal. https://t.co/M1bv0ubVra
Mariel Salcedo @MarielSalcedo

We can't allow this to continue to be our new normal. https://t.co/M1bv0ubVra

Reply Retweet Favorite
my heart is completely shattered https://t.co/o35D7llKjq
ryan @ryannminajj

my heart is completely shattered https://t.co/o35D7llKjq

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Kids are just going to school expecting to die," one person said. "This is what this country has become."

Kids are just going to school expecting to die. This is what this country has become. https://t.co/x4PXlCc2pa
Kristy 🐧 @KristyyLovee

Kids are just going to school expecting to die. This is what this country has become. https://t.co/x4PXlCc2pa

Reply Retweet Favorite

At Least 10 People Were Killed After A Shooter Opened Fire At A Texas High School

buzzfeed.com

