A Gunmaker Being Sued By Sandy Hook Families Sent Thousands Of Memes And "Random Images" To Lawyers

A gun manufacturer being sued by nine families whose loved ones died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting was ordered to hand over relevant documents as part of pretrial discovery — but instead handed over thousands of "random images," including Minion memes, emojis, and ice bucket challenge videos, lawyers said.

According to court filings from the plaintiffs last week, Remington Outdoor Company — a now-bankrupt firearms company that made the AR-15 used in the school shooting that killed 27 people — "treated discovery as a game" in order to "delay and obfuscat[e]" the trial.



The Sandy Hook families first sued Remington back in 2014, asserting that the company's decision to market AR-15s to civilians deserves a share of the blame for the mass shootings that happen so regularly and gruesomely across the US.

"In order to continue profiting from the sale of AR-15s, defendants chose to disregard the unreasonable risks the rifle posed outside of specialized, highly regulated institutions like the armed forces and law enforcement," the plaintiffs' lawyers wrote in their initial complaint.