 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A 139-Year-Old Victorian House Was Moved Through The Streets Of San Francisco

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

A 139-Year-Old Victorian House Was Moved Through The Streets Of San Francisco

The move drew an excited crowd of onlookers who came out to watch a truck slowly and carefully pull the historic house through the streets.

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 21, 2021, at 6:34 p.m. ET

Two-story house is pulled by a truck around a street corner
Noah Berger / AP

A 139-year-old Victorian house was moved in one piece through the streets of San Francisco to its new home Sunday.

The 5,170-square-foot house, known as the Englander House, was relocated from its original address at 807 Franklin St. to 635 Fulton St., just a few blocks away.

Front view of truck pulling the house along the street, with police line sealing off the area
Noah Berger / AP

The move turned into something like a parade, with fascinated onlookers coming out to watch a truck slowly and carefully pull the historic house through the streets of the city.

“It’s the most excitement I’ve had in 10 years. What if it topples?” one spectator, Camilla Blomqvist, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

No big deal, just a giant house rolling through San Francisco
Dumitru Erhan @doomie

No big deal, just a giant house rolling through San Francisco

Reply Retweet Favorite
@doomie / Via Twitter: @doomie
and you though your move was a pain
Burrito Justice @burritojustice

and you though your move was a pain

Reply Retweet Favorite
@burritojustice / Via Twitter: @burritojustice
Victorian house on the loose!
Militant Bemasked Pedestrian @transbay

Victorian house on the loose!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@transbay / Via Twitter: @transbay

View this post on Facebook
San Francisco Historical Society / Facebook / Via Facebook: video.php

The house is owned by San Francisco resident Tim Brown, who bought it in 2013 with plans to fix it up after it fell into disrepair, according to Hoodline. The house, as well as the old mortuary it will now sit beside, will be combined and turned into a 17-unit apartment building, SF Gate reported, and a 47-unit apartment complex will be built on the lot where the house previously sat.

Two workers run behind house on wheels being moved down the street
Noah Berger / AP
Sign reading &quot;Oversize Load&quot; in front of house on wheels
Noah Berger / AP

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT