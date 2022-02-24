Russians Are Protesting The Invasion Of Ukraine Despite Harsh Crackdowns On Dissent

Russian protesters have been gathering in the streets to speak out against their government's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, despite the likelihood of being arrested for doing so.

The demonstrations — which have broken out in dozens of cities across Russia — sought to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the attack that has caused thousands of Ukrainians to flee their homes and put millions more at deadly risk.



On Thursday afternoon, hours after Ukrainian residents awoke to the sounds of missiles falling as the military invasion began, Russia's Investigative Committee released a statement warning citizens not to participate in demonstrations "associated with the tense foreign policy situation." The federal office added that those who chose to protest risked "severe punishment," including possible imprisonment.