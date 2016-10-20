BuzzFeed News

Rudy Giuliani Repeatedly Touched A Female Anchor During An Interview

Rudy Giuliani Repeatedly Touched A Female Anchor During An Interview

“I know men who are touchy-feely…Donald Trump is not one of them," Giuliani said in the interview.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 19, 2016, at 9:28 p.m. ET

During a CNN interview leading up to the final presidential debate, Rudy Giuliani defended Donald Trump against recent accusations of sexual assault.

&quot;I know men who are touchy-feely,&quot; Giuliani said, &quot;I know men who sometimes seem to act inappropriately in the way they touch or handle women. I don&#x27;t like it, but Donald Trump is not one of them.&quot;
In that same interview, Giuliani touched CNN anchor Erin Burnett on the arm multiple times.

AND IT

GOT

WEIRD.

Giuliani held onto Burnett&#x27;s arm multiple times, with some of those instances lasting several seconds.

Many viewers pointed out the irony, and called the touching "creepy."

Some were also not too thrilled that Giuliani spoke over the anchor and told her to "let me finish" while appearing to grip her arm.

Here's the moment one more time:

