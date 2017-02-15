People Are Outraged Over A Cartoon Apparently Equating Betsy Devos With Ruby Bridges
"How can you compare a child who actively sought education to a woman who's trying to get rid of it?"
On Sunday, the Belleville News-Democrat published this cartoon by Glenn McCoy. It appears to equate Betsy DeVos, Trump's controversial pick for secretary of education, with Ruby Bridges, the first black child to attend an all-white school in the South.
It closely imitates "The Problem We All Live With," a Norman Rockwell painting depicting 6-year-old Ruby Bridges' historic walk into school. Ruby was escorted by US Marshals while an angry white mob jeered and threatened her.
Many people are straight-up disgusted by the cartoon.
And plenty are pointing out the differences between the two people.
DeVos "faces protest not prosecution," one person pointed out.
That is vastly different from Bridges, who at 6 years old had rotten eggs and tomatoes thrown at her by mobs while she walked into school, another said.
In response, people are celebrating Bridges for all she went through in the fight for integration.
McCoy declined to comment to Huffington Post. BuzzFeed News has reached out to McCoy.
