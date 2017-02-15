BuzzFeed News

People Are Outraged Over A Cartoon Apparently Equating Betsy Devos With Ruby Bridges

People Are Outraged Over A Cartoon Apparently Equating Betsy Devos With Ruby Bridges

"How can you compare a child who actively sought education to a woman who's trying to get rid of it?"

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 15, 2017, at 12:31 p.m. ET

On Sunday, the Belleville News-Democrat published this cartoon by Glenn McCoy. It appears to equate Betsy DeVos, Trump's controversial pick for secretary of education, with Ruby Bridges, the first black child to attend an all-white school in the South.

Jamelle Bouie @jbouie

It closely imitates "The Problem We All Live With," a Norman Rockwell painting depicting 6-year-old Ruby Bridges' historic walk into school. Ruby was escorted by US Marshals while an angry white mob jeered and threatened her.

...she persisted. 🗽 @leahmcelrath

The cartoon comes days after protesters in Washington, DC, blocked DeVos from entering a public school while chanting, "Shame!" She eventually entered the building through another door.

DeVos was widely criticized during her confirmation process, with many calling into question her advocacy for private schools over public ones, her extreme wealth and complicated web of investments, a history of opposition to LGBT rights, and her stances on Common Core, sexual assault prevention, student loans, and higher education.

Many people are straight-up disgusted by the cartoon.

GreatIsNate @TheGreatIsNate

Tim Gibson @timgibson

Cinnamon @ItsNotNutmeg

elexus jionde @Lexual__

Boney Hurdle @eclecticbrotha

And plenty are pointing out the differences between the two people.

nañi @pettyblackgirI

Berenabas @BerenabasG

Christiana A Mbakwe @Christiana1987

CP3No @jumpedforjoi

FoxyJB Jenkins @FoxyJazzabelle

DeVos "faces protest not prosecution," one person pointed out.

Austin Hayden @sargulesh

That is vastly different from Bridges, who at 6 years old had rotten eggs and tomatoes thrown at her by mobs while she walked into school, another said.

Kevin M. Kruse @KevinMKruse

In response, people are celebrating Bridges for all she went through in the fight for integration.

Shelly @ShellySometimes

Holly Robinson Peete @hollyrpeete

Stronk Margarita @rainaftersno

Brooke Ward @wardmbrooke

McCoy declined to comment to Huffington Post. BuzzFeed News has reached out to McCoy.

