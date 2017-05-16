BuzzFeed News

Here Are A Bunch Of Really Good Tweets About The Rompers For Men

Here Are A Bunch Of Really Good Tweets About The Rompers For Men

"Buss that romphim open, and I tell him bring it back."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on May 16, 2017, at 4:16 p.m. ET

On Monday, the world was introduced to the hot new trend for summer 2017: rompers FOR MEN.

Yes, really. It's called the "RompHim," and it's already raised over $70,000 on Kickstarter.
Yes, really. It's called the "RompHim," and it's already raised over $70,000 on Kickstarter.

As soon as it was announced, Twitter had a freaking field day. Here are some of the best tweets:

When someone accidentally opens your stall and you were wearing a romper
Raisin Bran Papi ☭ @AntiAtiba

When someone accidentally opens your stall and you were wearing a romper

1.

This how Ima turn around when I hear "🗣AYE BLUE ROMPER"
Young Person @EricTrillman_

This how Ima turn around when I hear "🗣AYE BLUE ROMPER"

2.

When y'all about to go out in the same romper.
Law @WolfOfBealeSt

When y'all about to go out in the same romper.

3.

Me: is that my hoodie? Her: is that my romper? Me:
Vance Amory 🇰🇳 @Pharaoh_Munk

Me: is that my hoodie? Her: is that my romper? Me:

4. Naturally, it took a turn for the NSFW very fast.

After sex and she just throws your romper over to you and says "your uber here"
Slim @Humble_Slim

After sex and she just throws your romper over to you and says "your uber here"

5.

Pulling his romper to the side &gt;
Natural Glam Goddess @Chaantellie

Pulling his romper to the side &gt;

6.

When she tryna pull yo romper to the side but you just wanna nap
🌕 @LordSakima

When she tryna pull yo romper to the side but you just wanna nap

7.

when you haven't shaved yet but she say "boy idgaf take that romper off 😈"
Shaky Warya @notdejon

when you haven't shaved yet but she say "boy idgaf take that romper off 😈"

8. 👀 👀 👀

Me and my girl going to the bedroom taking off our rompers at the same time.
X @XLNB

Me and my girl going to the bedroom taking off our rompers at the same time.

9.

When the romper get caught in his butt crack
HablaGatedOuttaSpike @DoUSeeDisCOAT

When the romper get caught in his butt crack

10.

Buss that romphim open, and I tell him bring it back
Luke Thighwalker @_NurseRatchet

Buss that romphim open, and I tell him bring it back

11.

When he acting shy in that romper.
Nik @tanlinesmaclips

When he acting shy in that romper.

12.

Y'all be worried about your man cheating, meanwhile he really at home trying on your rompers like:
🕸ℑudy ℑetson ⚯͛🖤 @ShesSweetVenom

Y'all be worried about your man cheating, meanwhile he really at home trying on your rompers like:

13. It's just so much.

How you think you look in a romphim vs. how you actually look in a romphim
Taken Though ! @cindasmommy

How you think you look in a romphim vs. how you actually look in a romphim

14.

Kanye gonna pop up with the first mens' "distressed" romper that's priced at $750 just to have y'all out here looki… https://t.co/lYwnMdvJgd
BK @bk17__

Kanye gonna pop up with the first mens' "distressed" romper that's priced at $750 just to have y'all out here looki… https://t.co/lYwnMdvJgd

15.

When you see a woman in the same romper you got at home but it looks better on you
🏅phoenix person🇳🇬 @israelizreal

When you see a woman in the same romper you got at home but it looks better on you

16.

When you and your homies all got the same romper on
lil romper @CamGotClout

When you and your homies all got the same romper on

17.

"AYO PEACH ROMPER! I KNOW YOU HEAR ME, YOU GOTTA A GIRL YO?!" Me:
Wholesomely Bearded @Bruce_Cares

“AYO PEACH ROMPER! I KNOW YOU HEAR ME, YOU GOTTA A GIRL YO?!” Me:

18.

me @ Urban Outfitters asking associates where the rompers at
II @Carlcjsmith

me @ Urban Outfitters asking associates where the rompers at

19. Welcome to the season of dude rompers, everyone. It has arrived.

"GO GET HER BRUH ! SHE FEELING THAT FLORAL LOOK ON YA ROMPER, LOOKING MAD POETIC DAWG. YOU A FLOWER CHILD, BEAUTIFU… https://t.co/7W2J2eYFZW
jerin. @jaystuntin_

"GO GET HER BRUH ! SHE FEELING THAT FLORAL LOOK ON YA ROMPER, LOOKING MAD POETIC DAWG. YOU A FLOWER CHILD, BEAUTIFU… https://t.co/7W2J2eYFZW

20.

Ladies $10 at the door. Men free with Rompers.
Mina II Society™ @odotkay

Ladies $10 at the door. Men free with Rompers.

21.

your wcw is mad about men in rompers because she doesn't wanna have to fight at the F21 sale rack this season
After Laughter Facts @NickNBeauty

your wcw is mad about men in rompers because she doesn't wanna have to fight at the F21 sale rack this season

22.

When ya girl tries to make you tie a shirt around the waist of ya romper before you leave.
Potna Shango @MyPotnaB

When ya girl tries to make you tie a shirt around the waist of ya romper before you leave.

23.

Twitter: @monk__Tim

