This Fan Theory That Two Popular Robyn Songs Are About The Same Night Will Leave You Shook
This is basically Robyn canon now.
Perhaps you are familiar with Robyn's 2010 hit single "Call Your Girlfriend."
And "Dancing on my Own," another one of her singles from the same album.
So, in "Call Your Girlfriend," the narrator pleads with her new lover to break up with an old girlfriend, and offers advice on how to do it without hurting her more than necessary.
Here's a snippet of the lyrics:
Call your girlfriend
It's time you had the talk
Give your reasons
Say it's not her fault
But you just met somebody new
Don't you tell her how I give you something that you never even knew you missed
Don't you even try and explain how it's so different when we kiss
And you just tell her that the only way her heart will mend is when she learns to love again
And it won't make sense right now but you're still her friend
And then you let her down easy
And in "Dancing on my Own," the narrator goes dancing and sees her ex there kissing another woman.
It goes:
Somebody said you got a new friend
Does she love you better than I can?
There's a big black sky over my town
I know where you're at, I bet she's around
Yeah, I know it's stupid
I just gotta see it for myself
I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her, ohh
I'm right over here, why can't you see me, ohh
I'm giving it my all, but I'm not the girl you're taking home, ooo
I keep dancing on my own (I keep dancing on my own)
So, ready for this theory? "Dancing on my Own" and "Call Your Girlfriend" ARE ABOUT THE SAME NIGHT BUT FROM DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES.
People are truly, deeply shook.
