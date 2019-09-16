A Suspected Serial Killer Has Been Linked To The Murders Of Four Women

A Florida man believed to be a serial killer linked to the murders of four women has been arrested, officials said Monday.

Robert Hayes, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Sunday in the 2016 death of a woman named Rachel Bey. DNA evidence also linked Hayes to the unsolved murders of Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green, and Iwana Patton, who were all found naked with gunshot wounds to the head in Daytona Beach in 2005 and 2006, authorities said.

"We have been able to take what we believe is a serial killer off the streets," said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. "And had we not done this, we’re pretty sure he would've killed again."