The Peach Emoji Doesn't Look Like A Butt Anymore And People Are Devastated
Rest in peach.
On Monday, Apple released a preview of iOS 10.2, and, more importantly, a whole bunch of new emojis.
Including a facepalm, an avocado, crossed fingers, and a bunch more.
It also includes fancy new redesigned versions of your old favorite emojis.
But, wait a minute... peach emoji, is that you?
People are mourning the original peach, since the redesigned one looks a lot more realistic and a lot less bootylike.
ADVERTISEMENT
It's the end of an era for sexters everywhere.
ADVERTISEMENT
And now, people are getting worried — they'd never mess with our dear eggplant emoji, would they???
But some disagree, saying it still looks like a butt — just from a different angle perhaps. A coy, side-view butt.
ADVERTISEMENT
But still, it's not truly the same.
But, in trying times, we must look for a silver lining. And in this case, it's this new emoji:
They can kill the peach emoji, but they can't kill our spirit. We will carry on. Together.
-
Does the peach emoji still look like a butt or nah?It is no longer a butt. RIP.It is even more a butt than it was before.It is no longer a booty, but it is still a butt.I have a more complicated outlook that I will share in the comments.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Does the peach emoji still look like a butt or nah?
-
vote votesIt is no longer a butt. RIP.
-
vote votesIt is even more a butt than it was before.
-
vote votesIt is no longer a booty, but it is still a butt.
-
vote votesI have a more complicated outlook that I will share in the comments.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.