The Peach Emoji Doesn't Look Like A Butt Anymore And People Are Devastated

Rest in peach.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on November 1, 2016, at 4:44 p.m. ET

On Monday, Apple released a preview of iOS 10.2, and, more importantly, a whole bunch of new emojis.

Including a facepalm, an avocado, crossed fingers, and a bunch more.

It also includes fancy new redesigned versions of your old favorite emojis.

Apple

But, wait a minute... peach emoji, is that you?

People are mourning the original peach, since the redesigned one looks a lot more realistic and a lot less bootylike.

RIP TO THE PEACH EMOJI, THE ONLY WAY I KNEW WHAT A BUTT LOOKS LIKE
@sexualjumanji

RIP TO THE PEACH EMOJI, THE ONLY WAY I KNEW WHAT A BUTT LOOKS LIKE

RIP THE PEACH EMOJI HOES
@brazybarley

RIP THE PEACH EMOJI HOES

Rest In Peach
@itsthemarsh

Rest In Peach https://t.co/nNTwTGnVJj

It's the end of an era for sexters everywhere.

RIP to all the boys who can no longer comment " 🍑👀🔥" on a girl's instagram pic. Poor Peach emoji.
@caitlin_thfc

RIP to all the boys who can no longer comment " 🍑👀🔥" on a girl's instagram pic. Poor Peach emoji.

🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑SAVE THE PEACH BUTT
@aminatou

🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑SAVE THE PEACH BUTT

And now, people are getting worried — they'd never mess with our dear eggplant emoji, would they???

Y'all done misused the peach emoji so often apply had to change it. Just watch, they bout to delete the eggplant in…
@Opimi1

Y'all done misused the peach emoji so often apply had to change it. Just watch, they bout to delete the eggplant in… https://t.co/KQqOMh1h2j

Changing the peach emoji?! SMH. Next thing they'll be making the eggplant emoji smaller.
@SirJohnCard

Changing the peach emoji?! SMH. Next thing they'll be making the eggplant emoji smaller.

the loss of the peach butt emoiji is a bummer, but the new eggplant emoji is the most fucked up
@snmrrw

the loss of the peach butt emoiji is a bummer, but the new eggplant emoji is the most fucked up

First they came for the peach emoji....

But some disagree, saying it still looks like a butt — just from a different angle perhaps. A coy, side-view butt.

The new peach emoji still is a butt just rounder and from a different angle
@milkpanana

The new peach emoji still is a butt just rounder and from a different angle

no matter what apple does to the peach emoji it's still gonna look like a butt because it's A FACT that peaches look like lil butts
@dreamybeam

no matter what apple does to the peach emoji it's still gonna look like a butt because it's A FACT that peaches look like lil butts

But still, it's not truly the same.

HERE'S THE THING about the new peach emoji: It still looks like a butt BUT it's certainly no booty 💁🏿
@tamerra_nikol

HERE'S THE THING about the new peach emoji: It still looks like a butt BUT it's certainly no booty 💁🏿

But, in trying times, we must look for a silver lining. And in this case, it's this new emoji:

People complaining the peach butt emoji switch will hurt their game clearly haven't seen this emoji addition. Win s…
@Slade

People complaining the peach butt emoji switch will hurt their game clearly haven't seen this emoji addition. Win s… https://t.co/I9IFn8Rb9C

They can kill the peach emoji, but they can't kill our spirit. We will carry on. Together.

Julia Reinstein

  Does the peach emoji still look like a butt or nah?

    It is no longer a butt. RIP.
    It is even more a butt than it was before.
    It is no longer a booty, but it is still a butt.
    I have a more complicated outlook that I will share in the comments.
Does the peach emoji still look like a butt or nah?
    It is no longer a butt. RIP.
    It is even more a butt than it was before.
    It is no longer a booty, but it is still a butt.
    I have a more complicated outlook that I will share in the comments.
