Rick Perry Is Challenging Texas A&M's Election Of Its First Gay Student Body President

Mike Stone / Getty Images

The election was already dramatic even before Perry waded in, with frontrunner Robert McIntosh getting disqualified from the race following accusations of voter intimidation and campaign spending violations.

McIntosh was later cleared of the voter intimidation charges, though the spending charge (for failing to provide receipts for glow sticks that appeared in a campaign video) was upheld. He was removed from the race and Bobby Brooks, McIntosh's opponent in the race, was elected president.

Perry, a Texas A&M alumnus, wrote that when he first heard the newest student body president was a gay man, he was "proud of our students because the election appeared to demonstrate a commitment to treating every student equally, judging on character rather than on personal characteristics."

However, once he learned of McIntosh's disqualification that led to Brooks' win, he believed "the SGA allowed an election to be stolen outright" through a process that "made a mockery of due process and transparency."