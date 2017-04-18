Large protests bookended alt-right leader Richard Spencer's speech at Auburn University on Tuesday evening after the Alabama school originally canceled his event.

Just went back outside an the anti-Richard Spencer has gotten HUGE and loud

A sea of students protesting Richard Spencer's speech at Auburn University swelled Tuesday night as the white nationalist leader wrapped up his speech inside.

Swarming the barricades outside the event, crowds bellowed Auburn spirit songs, as well as protest chants like, "Fuck Nazi scum."

At least two fights occurred, leaving one man with a bloodied face, as protesters chased Spencer's supporters off campus and hounded what they thought was the alt-right leader's car as he left the area.

Three people just got in a fight, all arrested. Unclear if Antifa or alt-right.

Auburn police arrested three people before the event kicked off, Captain Lorenza Dorsey told BuzzFeed News, non of whom were students or even from the Auburn area.

Foy Hall is full for Richard Spencer's speech. Front half is hyped up for Spencer, back half seems to be opposed to… https://t.co/j3zPEW16eK

The crowd inside Foy Hall was mixed with Spencer supporters and protesters, as well as curious students looking to experience the controversial event.

Overturning the university's earlier decision to cancel Spencer's speech, a federal judge in Alabama on Tuesday ordered Auburn to allow Spencer to speak. The decision came after a young man named Cameron Padgett sued the school, claiming it had violated free speech rights by canceling the event.

Padgett filed the complaint Tuesday morning, claiming Auburn University violated the First and Fourteenth amendments by canceling Spencer's appearance at the student union, according to the complaint.

"This was about our right to free speech," Padgett said before Spencer took the floor Tuesday night.

Padgett, who says he is from Georgia and identifies as a libertarian, rented the auditorium for the event and, said that since the school is a public institution — and because he had complied with all the university's conditions — Spencer's speech should have never been canceled.

"Auburn is not allowed to pick and choose what views are to be represented in a facility open to the general public for holding meetings and giving and hearing speeches," Padgett stated in the complaint.

The university had initially canceled Spencer's event over safety concerns.

Judge W. Keith Watkins agreed with Padgett's argument, noting that the right to freedom of speech means "nothing if it is restricted to popular or conventional speech."

Since Auburn is a public university, Watkins explained, it is not allowed to cancel the white nationalist's event just because it disagreed with his views. To get around that, Auburn would have had to prove that Spencer's speech would incite immediate violence or unrest, which Watkins said it did not.