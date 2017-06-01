People Are Slamming This "Snow White" Movie For Body Shaming

Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarves is a South Korean children's movie that recently made its way to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where it was looking for distribution. In May, it was announced that Chloe Grace Moretz would lend her voice to the film.

"What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?" asked a poster for the film, next to two animated princesses — one tall and thin, the other shorter and heavier.