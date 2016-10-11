Beyoncé Fans Are Straight Up Roasting A Trump-Supporting CNN Guest
Better call Betsy with the good hair.
This very weird election continued to get weirder Monday night, when a Trump-supporting CNN guest criticized Hillary Clinton by quoting lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Formation."
“Hillary Clinton expresses that she finds the language on that bus ‘horrific,’ but in fact, she likes language like this: ‘I came to slay, bitch. When he F me good I take his ass to Red Lobster,'" McCaughey said.
Naturally, Bey fans immediately got in formation and began roasting the heck out of McCaughey.
And people had a LOT to say.
Now, her Twitter mentions are a freaking mess.
In conclusion: Mess with the BeyHive, you're gonna get stung.
