BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Beyoncé Fans Are Straight Up Roasting A Trump-Supporting CNN Guest

news

Beyoncé Fans Are Straight Up Roasting A Trump-Supporting CNN Guest

Better call Betsy with the good hair.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 11, 2016, at 4:09 p.m. ET

This very weird election continued to get weirder Monday night, when a Trump-supporting CNN guest criticized Hillary Clinton by quoting lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Formation."

A Trump supporter criticized Hillary Clinton for loving Beyoncé and read 'Formation' lyrics on CNN. I'm DEAD. 😂😂😂
Alex Goldschmidt @alexandergold

A Trump supporter criticized Hillary Clinton for loving Beyoncé and read 'Formation' lyrics on CNN. I'm DEAD. 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Betsy McCaughey, a former lieutenant governor of New York, said that because Clinton is a fan of Beyoncé, who uses "bad language," her denouncement of Trump's "grab them by the pussy" comments is hypocritical.

“Hillary Clinton expresses that she finds the language on that bus ‘horrific,’ but in fact, she likes language like this: ‘I came to slay, bitch. When he F me good I take his ass to Red Lobster,'" McCaughey said.

THIS. REALLY. JUST. HAPPENED.
ally @AllyRoche

THIS. REALLY. JUST. HAPPENED.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The pundit also expressed her distate for rap music “because it’s full of the f-word, the p-word, the b-word, the a-word."

Don Lemon replied that rappers are not “running for president.”

Naturally, Bey fans immediately got in formation and began roasting the heck out of McCaughey.

Confirmed: The BeyHive found the Facebook page of that crazy lady from CNN.
Michael Arceneaux @youngsinick

Confirmed: The BeyHive found the Facebook page of that crazy lady from CNN.

Reply Retweet Favorite

With bee, snake, and lemon emojis — the true mark of BeyHive vengeance.

And people had a LOT to say.

"But Beyonce said..." is a silly defense. Beyonce isn't running for president. That seems like an important distinction.
Reese @Deviator77

"But Beyonce said..." is a silly defense. Beyonce isn't running for president. That seems like an important distinction.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
What Trump talked about wasn't consensual. What Beyoncé sang about was. The fact that some people don't see the distinction is frightening.
OhNoSheTwitnt @OhNoSheTwitnt

What Trump talked about wasn't consensual. What Beyoncé sang about was. The fact that some people don't see the distinction is frightening.

Reply Retweet Favorite
trump: i do sex crimes beyoncé: i reward consensual, enjoyable sex with cheddar biscuits trump supporters: CHECKMAT… https://t.co/OluZcVOC6g
Miss O'Kistic @missokistic

trump: i do sex crimes beyoncé: i reward consensual, enjoyable sex with cheddar biscuits trump supporters: CHECKMAT… https://t.co/OluZcVOC6g

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now, her Twitter mentions are a freaking mess.

.@Betsy_McCaughey explain how @Beyonce singing about consensual sex (w/ her hubby) is the same as Trump laughing about sexual assault?
Katy May @kforkatymay

.@Betsy_McCaughey explain how @Beyonce singing about consensual sex (w/ her hubby) is the same as Trump laughing about sexual assault?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Betsy_McCaughey 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋 we came to slay bitch 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿🐝🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🐝🐝
K. @thatprettymfr

@Betsy_McCaughey 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋 we came to slay bitch 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿🐝🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🐝🐝

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Kindly keep Beyoncé’s name out of your mouth. @Betsy_McCaughey
Ellery Queen @MZGunter

Kindly keep Beyoncé’s name out of your mouth. @Betsy_McCaughey

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Betsy_McCaughey DON'T👏EVER👏COME👏FOR👏OUR👏QUEEN 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋… https://t.co/8QXoVeFArk
Simply Jamal @JamalDeanG

@Betsy_McCaughey DON'T👏EVER👏COME👏FOR👏OUR👏QUEEN 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋… https://t.co/8QXoVeFArk

Reply Retweet Favorite
Betsy McCaughey you in danger, gurl
Ira Madison III @ira

Betsy McCaughey you in danger, gurl

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@Betsy_McCaughey 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 please don't ever butcher Formation on national television again.
Jason Rosenberg @mynameisjro

.@Betsy_McCaughey 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 please don't ever butcher Formation on national television again.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In conclusion: Mess with the BeyHive, you're gonna get stung.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Via popkey.co
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT