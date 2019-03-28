A fifth-grade girl died Wednesday in Walterboro, South Carolina, after reportedly being injured in a classroom fight.



Raniya Wright, 10, was left “unconscious but breathing” in the nurse’s office at Forest Hills Elementary School after the altercation Monday, according to the Post and Courier. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where she died Wednesday.

It is not clear what instigated the fight, but no weapons were involved, police told WSOC. However, Raniya’s mother, Ashley Wright, suggested in Facebook posts that her daughter was being bullied, saying “this is what bullying cause...stay woke parents.”

Police and school district officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The other student in the fight, also a fifth-grader, has reportedly been suspended.



The school announced Raniya’s death in a letter from the principal, Matt Brantley, who said he hoped “your well wishes will help strengthen all involved.”

In a letter from the superintendent’s office, Raniya was described as a “wonderful student.”



“She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball and loved being a big sister. She was actively involved in her church as a junior usher,” the letter stated. “She will be missed greatly by her family, friends, and the entire school community.”

“Our entire school district is saddened by this event. It is very difficult to experience the death of a young person.”