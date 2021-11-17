A Man Who Tried To Scare A Woman Out Of Testifying In R. Kelly’s Trial By Setting A Car On Fire Will Spend Eight Years In Prison

An associate of R. Kelly's was sentenced to eight years in federal prison on Wednesday for setting a car on fire in an attempt to frighten one of the singer’s victims out of testifying against him.

Michael Williams, 38, pleaded guilty in April to arson for setting a car on fire outside the woman’s home before she was set to testify in Kelly’s racketeering trial. But even though Williams was successful in torching the vehicle, he did not manage to scare her into silence; her testimony in Brooklyn federal court in August — during which she described in disturbing detail the sexual abuse that Kelly subjected to her starting when she was 17 — was essential in finding the R&B singer guilty on all counts.

Williams, a relative of a former publicist for Kelly, was one of three men arrested in August 2020 for a variety of schemes intended to threaten, bribe, and intimidate the singer's victims out of cooperating with federal prosecutors. One of these men later testified at the trial, revealing that Kelly had sexually abused him, too, starting when he was 17.

In June 2020, Williams drove more than 200 miles from Valdosta, Georgia, to Kissimmee, Florida, where the woman, identified in court by the pseudonym “Jane,” was living. Outside the residence just before 3 a.m., he poured gasoline on a car belonging to Jane’s father and set it ablaze. Someone who was in the home ran out upon hearing an “explosion” and saw “an individual fleeing from the scene of the fire, whose arm appeared to be lit on fire,” court documents state. Fire investigators also found an accelerant in the area around the home.

Williams was pinpointed as the likely culprit soon after, when a search warrant was authorized to Google to determine who had searched for the woman’s address shortly before the attack. That led law enforcement officials to his Google account; he had recently searched for Jane’s address, information on fertilizer bombs, news about R. Kelly, “case law for tampering with a witness,” and “where can i buy a .50 custom machine gun.”