R. Kelly Allegedly Made His Victims Write “Collateral” Letters As Blackmail. His Defense Tried To Use One As Evidence He’s Innocent.

In a courtroom sketch, Jane Doe #5 is cross-examined by Deveraux Cannick as she testifies during R. Kelly's trial at Brooklyn's Federal District Court in New York on Aug. 24, 2021.

On Wednesday, a woman who has been testifying for three days about the alleged abuse and humiliation she endured from R. Kelly read aloud a letter from the stand at the direction of Kelly’s lawyers.

The letter said everything the defense has been trying to claim: that the woman’s parents wanted to extort Kelly, and that the then-17-year-old girl attempted to seduce the adult singer, though the letter claimed they did not have sex until she came of age. She hated her lying parents, the letter said, and she loved Kelly.

The woman, identified in court using the pseudonym Jane, did not deny writing the letter — but none of it was true, she testified on Wednesday. This letter, she said, was one of the many Kelly allegedly forced his victims to write, which he then kept as “collateral.”

Federal prosecutors have accused Kelly of collecting these letters, signed by his victims, to protect himself. They contain damaging — and allegedly false — confessions, including that alleged victims had stolen money or jewelry from Kelly and been molested by family members. It was one example, prosecutors have said, of how the singer’s alleged abuse of 22 people amounted to a criminal enterprise; he has been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

Earlier in her testimony, Jane shared disturbing and graphic details of how Kelly allegedly used physical, sexual, and emotional abuse to humiliate and control her for years. She said Kelly regularly beat her, forced her to have sex as punishment for breaking his “rules,” and in one incident, forced her to make a video in which she smeared her face with feces. He also made her get an abortion against her will because Kelly told her “he wanted [her] to keep [her] body tight,” she said.

The collateral letters were first introduced to court by Kelly’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick, who has attempted to discredit Jane’s testimony that she is the victim of years of abuse.

The letters said she and her parents had conspired to blackmail Kelly by having the teenager “lure” him into a sexual relationship. One letter claimed Jane’s mother had told her to dress in revealing clothes for her first meeting with the singer, but despite the then-17-year-old’s best efforts, Kelly “wasn’t even coming onto [her].”

“Even though I wanted to have sex with him… he was not showing the same interest,” the letter said.