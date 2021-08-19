An Alleged R. Kelly Victim Said He Made Her Dress Like A Girl Scout During Sex

Delivering testimony on the second day of the singer’s trial, Jerhonda Pace spoke of the six months in 2010 during which she had a sexual relationship with Kelly when she was 16 years old.

Jane Rosenberg / Reuters Singer R. Kelly attends Brooklyn's Federal District Court during the start of his trial in New York on Wednesday in a courtroom sketch.

R. Kelly asked a teenage girl to dress like a Girl Scout during sex which he recorded on video, one of his alleged victims told a federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Delivering testimony on the second day of the singer’s trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Jerhonda Pace spoke of the six months in 2010 during which she had a sexual relationship with Kelly when she was 16 years old. "He recorded us having sexual intercourse,” Pace said. “He wanted me to put my hair up in pigtails and dress like a Girl Scout." Pace told the court on Wednesday that she first met Kelly at 14 while attending his 2008 trial on charges of child pornography of which he was acquitted due to a lack of sufficient evidence. Just over a year later, at age 16, she met him at a party at his Chicago home. They exchanged numbers, and he invited her back to his house a few days later, she said. She initially told him she was 19, she testified, but then revealed her age after they had sexual contact for the first time. Kelly made her wear a swimsuit, then allegedly instructed her to walk back and forth in front of him while removing the garment. The two then began kissing, and he then performed oral sex on her, she said. It was after this point that Pace revealed she was really 16, she said. “He asked me, ‘What is that supposed to mean?’” Pace told the court, saying that he told her to keep saying she was 19 and “act 21.” She then performed oral sex on him, and he told her he “was going to train me on how to please him sexually.”

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters People and journalists wait to go inside of Brooklyn federal court to the start of singer R. Kelly's trial in New York on Wednesday.

During their monthslong sexual relationship, Pace described being slapped in the face if she upset the singer or violated one of the rules he set for her, such as eating only with his permission, calling him “Daddy,” and acknowledging him promptly whenever he entered the room.. One day, Pace did not acknowledge him quickly enough, and the singer responded with fury, she said. He allegedly slapped her, choked her till she passed out, and then spat on her. This was the last straw for Pace, and she never went back to Kelly’s house, she said. Soon after, she retained legal representation. She had wanted to press charges, she said, but her lawyers dissuaded her, and she wound up settling for $1 million “in exchange for [her] silence” — a settlement she did not ultimately profit from, she said. She initially returned much of the money to Kelly, wanting to win back his trust, and later lost the remaining money when it was discovered she had told friends about the settlement and it was deemed breached as a result. Kelly’s defense attorneys have said the women expected to testify against the singer should not be trusted and “have an agenda” because he ended their relationships.

Jane Rosenberg / Reuters Jerhonda Pace, who is pregnant, takes the oath on Wednesday in a courtroom sketch.