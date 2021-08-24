R. Kelly Told His Victims They Were Worthless To Isolate And Control Them, A Woman Who Lived With Him Said

BROOKLYN, New York — A woman who said she experienced years of degradation and abuse while living with R. Kelly acknowledged that she’d previously defended him publicly, telling a court on Tuesday that at the time she’d been isolated and conditioned by him into doing exactly as he told her.

“Everything was at his discretion,” said the 23-year-old, who identified herself in court by the pseudonym Jane.

After meeting Kelly when she was a 17-year-old aspiring singer, Jane became one of the “girlfriends” who lived with Kelly and were allegedly subjected to authoritarian rules on who they could talk to, how they could dress, and even when they could use the bathroom. Federal prosecutors, who have charged Kelly with sex trafficking and racketeering, said the abusive “sex cult” amounted to a criminal enterprise. On Tuesday, Jane explained why she did not believe she could leave him and return to her parents, whom Kelly manipulated her into doubting, even allegedly telling her once they had sold her to him in exchange for narcotics.

“He would say that we were worthless and that we did not mean anything to them,” Jane said. “He would basically say they had sold us to him … and that we were in a better situation with him.”

After moving in with Kelly when she was a teenager, Jane’s connection to the outside world grew more and more distant. She could only call her parents on the phone with Kelly’s permission, and he would tell her “exactly what to say” during the conversations, she said. He would regularly disparage the women’s parents, Jane said, and if the woman did not agree with Kelly’s characterizations, he would punish her for not being “loyal” enough.

Eventually, she said she was forbidden from contacting them at all, and Kelly allegedly told her he had engineers who could check the women’s phone records to see if they were secretly communicating with anyone.

In January 2019, Surviving R. Kelly, the explosive docuseries featuring several of Kelly’s former associates and alleged victims, debuted while Jane and another woman were still living with the singer. Kelly allegedly told them they were to “immediately change the channel” if it came on TV, and he began drilling the women on questions about their life in case they were asked by outsiders.

The following March, Jane and another woman who lived with Kelly were interviewed by Gayle King on CBS This Morning, during which they said they loved him and accused their parents of trying to blackmail the singer.

In her testimony on Tuesday, Jane said she had not been truthful during the interview. Kelly was present during the taping and watched them closely, she said, at one point intentionally coughing “to let us know he was in the room with us.”