R. Kelly Is Going On Trial For His “Sex Cult” This Week. Here's What You Need To Know.

For over two decades, R. Kelly has been dogged by unsettling allegations and criticism. There was his marriage to 15-year-old Aaliyah. The video widely believed to show him having sex with and urinating on a minor. The child pornography charges that were dropped. The numerous other allegations of sexual misconduct that were quietly settled.



But Kelly’s luck may finally be running out, as the disgraced R&B singer heads back into the courtroom on Wednesday on the most sweeping and serious charges he has yet faced.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have accused Kelly of being the ringleader behind a criminal “enterprise” that exploited his fame in order to sexually abuse numerous victims, many of whom were underage. He’s been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to the indictment, Kelly, with the aid of his staff and entourage, recruited victims for the express purpose of sexually abusing them, isolating them from their loved ones, and dictating their every move. Often, they were young fans, found at Kelly’s own concerts.

“To say that this entire 30-year, 100-million-album–selling career was a criminal enterprise is just really interesting,” said music journalist Jim DeRogatis, who has covered Kelly for decades.

Kelly has been incarcerated in Chicago since July 2019 over another federal sex crimes case he is still facing and was transferred to a Brooklyn jail ahead of his trial there.

How We Got Here

The trial comes four years after BuzzFeed News first published a DeRogatis investigation that revealed that parents had told police that the singer was allegedly holding their daughters against their will in a “sex cult” — accusations that were further explored in the 2019 docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

“It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible,” one mother told BuzzFeed News in 2017. “I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her.”

This is far from Kelly’s first brush with the law over sex crime charges. Since the late 1990s, he has been indicted numerous times, most famously in 2008 for child pornography charges after he was seen in a 2002 video that allegedly showed him having sex with and urinating on a 14-year-old girl. The victim and her family did not testify during the trial, and Kelly was found not guilty due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

DeRogatis told BuzzFeed News last week that he believes the successful prosecution of the NXIVM cult leaders — who were convicted of charges similar to the ones Kelly now faces — helped lay the groundwork for this case, as did the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged associates. “The feds kind of figured out how to do it,” he said.

DeRogatis has been reporting on R. Kelly’s pattern of alleged sexual abuse since November 2000, when the then-music journalist for the Chicago Sun-Times got an anonymous fax: “Robert’s problem is young girls,” it read.

Just over a year later, in February 2002, DeRogatis broke the story about the urination tape.

Nearly two decades have passed since then. As the unprecedented trial approaches, DeRogatis said that some of Kelly’s accusers with whom he has stayed in touch have expressed to him the complicated feelings it has stirred up. “It’s too little, too late — they can’t get back those years they lost and the damages they suffered,” DeRogatis said.