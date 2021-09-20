A Former Cop Who Worked For R. Kelly Claimed He Never Saw The Singer With Young Girls — Then Acknowledged He Actually Did

A disgraced Chicago police officer who worked security for R. Kelly said at his federal trial in Brooklyn on Monday that he’d never seen the singer with underage girls — a claim he almost immediately and repeatedly contradicted in his testimony.

After the prosecution rested its case earlier in the day, defense lawyers called to the stand Larry Hood, Kelly’s longtime friend as well as his former bodyguard and a Chicago cop. Kelly has been charged with racketeering and human trafficking, and federal prosecutors have accused the R&B singer of leading a criminal “enterprise” that exploited his fame to sexually abuse numerous victims, many of who were underage. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Hood also said he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing by Kelly, but his testimony contained a crucial contradiction: He denied ever seeing Kelly with any underage girls, but then admitted to seeing Aaliyah and some of her “little friends.” He testified that he met her at the same time as Kelly, and when asked whether she was 12 or 13 at that time, he said that was true. “Yeah, approximately,” he said. “She was a young lady, yes.”

Hood appeared to grow sheepish when questioned by prosecutors on whether he was aware Kelly had married Aaliyah when she was 15, initially saying he didn’t understand the question before replying that he “wasn’t there” when the ceremony took place. When pushed on whether he had known of the marriage’s existence, he said he became aware “later in life.”

He was also asked about Aaliyah’s 1994 album, Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, which was produced by Kelly. The title song, as prosecutors described to the witness, is about a young girl attempting to seduce an older man in spite of their age difference. When asked whether it was true that Aaliyah was about 14 when she recorded it, Hood replied in a small voice, “Approximately, yes.”

Previously in the trial, a woman identified as Angela testified that Kelly began sexually abusing her when she was 14 or 15, and she said Hood was in Kelly’s Chicago apartment the night the singer first had sex with her in 1991. Angela said three other girls were also present, and that Kelly had sexual contact with all of them that night as Hood sat in the next room. While the singer was on tour a year or two later, Angela said she walked in on Kelly and Aaliyah having a sexual encounter when Aaliyah would’ve been just 13 or 14.

On Monday, Hood denied ever having seen anyone in the Chicago apartment besides himself or Kelly, but he confirmed knowing Angela and one of the other girls she’d said was there that night. “She was one of Aaliyah’s little friends... her little hype girls,” he said.

According to Hood’s testimony, he never saw Kelly abuse women, adding that he did not become aware of “any wrongdoing” while working for the singer. “As a police officer, I would have to take action against that,” Hood said.