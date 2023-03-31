12 (Kinda Silly???) Questions We Have About Trump Getting Indicted

So what happens now?

Here’s the wacky thing about ~unprecedented~ times: There’s no damn precedent for them. Even the most preeminent legal minds have about a thousand different opinions on how this could all play out.

“I wish I could read the tea leaves, but there are just so many unknowns here that make it very difficult to predict,” Cheryl Bader, a professor at the Fordham University School of Law, told BuzzFeed News.

So basically, no one knows anything with 100% surety. No certainties, just vibes.

Will Trump get arrested?

Despite his all-caps social media claim on March 18 that he “WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” Trump was not arrested that day, and he probably won’t ever be, at least in the literal sense. In a statement Thursday, Bragg said the DA’s office was in touch with Trump’s attorney “to coordinate his surrender,” which multiple outlets reported would likely go down Tuesday. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, previously told the Daily News that Trump would voluntarily surrender, saying “there won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office.”

“There is a difference between an arrest and a surrender,” Cornell law professor Randy Zelin said. “When you are arrested, it's exactly what it sounds like: Your door gets kicked in at 6 o'clock in the morning, [or] you get pulled out of your office in handcuffs. A surrender is where your lawyer arranges for you to walk into the court or the DA's office or a police precinct under your own power.”

He would have his fingerprints and mugshot taken, but he probably wouldn’t be handcuffed, as is common for a surrender.

“Probably” is the keyword here, though. According to the Guardian , sources close to Trump have said he wants to show up in handcuffs, apparently to lean into the “spectacle” of a perp walk. Whether or not he’s serious…I guess we’ll see.

Will there be a trial?

Again, gotta reiterate, this has literally never happened before so it’s hard to say for certain…but according to our legal system, Trump’s case should go to trial like any other case would. That’s unless he took some kind of plea deal, of which Trump’s lawyer said there was “zero” chance .

Even so, it wouldn’t be quite that simple. First of all, even picking a jury wouldn’t be easy, since jurors are expected to be as unbiased as possible, and potential jurors are interviewed ahead of a trial to determine if they hold any preconceptions that could affect their ability to judge a given case objectively. Of course, it’s hard to picture anyone having no previous awareness or opinions about Trump, so jury selection might take a long time. “You can imagine the number of people that will have to be summoned to try to select a fair and impartial jury for a case like that,” said Melissa Redmon, University of Georgia law professor and former prosecutor.

Though it’s hard to imagine what a criminal trial for a former president would look like, one thing is for certain: It would be an absolute circus.

“It will look like a regular trial, but it will be like the OJ trial , or the Scopes Monkey Trial ,” said Norm Eisen, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “It will be a trial of the century, with all of the panoply and spectacle.”

So…could he go to prison?

He probably won’t. But yeah, he could.

As a misdemeanor, falsifying business records can be punished with up to a year behind bars. But if it’s elevated to a felony, Trump could face up to four years imprisonment.

But in either case, a prison sentence would not be mandatory. A judge could also sentence Trump to probation, a fine, or community service.

But if you had to wager a guess…

Legal scholars generally agree that Trump going to prison is very unlikely.

“I think there are a lot of hurdles, both legal and political,” UCLA professor and election law expert Richard Hasen said. “And so I don’t think it’s likely, but I think it’s possible.”

But even if he weren’t a former president, a prison sentence wouldn’t be the norm for someone facing comparable charges. “For a nonviolent first offender of his age, probation would be the norm — but I could see why the symbolism here is important to people that Donald Trump is not above the law,” said Columbia Law School professor John Coffee.

That’s not the only way the odds are on Trump’s side. According to a 2017 University of Iowa study , federal judges were found to “frequently sentence well below” guidelines for white-collar crimes, which are disproportionately committed by white men, many of whom are wealthy.

“I would think it would be highly unlikely, just because of the nature of who we believe deserves that harshest punishment of being incarcerated,” Redmon said. “You don't see a lot of white-collar defendants going to prison.”