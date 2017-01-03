The Puppy Bowl Will Feature Three Special-Needs Dogs This Year

BuzzFeed News

Competition is looking ruff.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 3, 2017, at 6:20 p.m. ET

In case you're (somehow) not already familiar, the Puppy Bowl is an annual football game played by — you guessed it — puppies.

The event airs on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday, and will feature 78 (🚨adoptable!!!!!!!!🚨) very good dogs. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Animal Planet

The event airs on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday, and will feature 78 (🚨adoptable!!!!!!!!🚨) very good dogs.

This year's roster was released on Tuesday, and competition is looking...ruff.

Animal Planet

Just check out Puddles and her pure, unbridled athleticism.

Animal Planet

And Stormy's unstoppable game face.

Animal Planet
Smooshie looks tough to beat, that's for sure.

Animal Planet

And no player stands a CHANCE against Squirt.

Animal Planet

The game will also feature three special-needs players. Here's Winston, who has vision and hearing impairments, "but has a sixth sense for the end zone."

Animal Planet

And Lucky, who's got three legs and one killer game face.

Animal Planet
And Doobert, who's completely deaf (and certain to leave the game with a modeling contract).

Animal Planet

People are already rooting for their favorites.

Meet Buttons, the dog who's gonna QB his team to a win in the Puppy Bowl
Kenneth Pittman @KPTreyFive

Meet Buttons, the dog who's gonna QB his team to a win in the Puppy Bowl

omg they're letting Ewoks participate in the Puppy Bowl this year! https://t.co/ynq6mN45u4
Madison Hartman @madhartman

omg they're letting Ewoks participate in the Puppy Bowl this year! https://t.co/ynq6mN45u4

Puppy Bowl time is the best time. LOOK AT SLIPPERS!
Kerensa Cadenas @kerensacadenas

Puppy Bowl time is the best time. LOOK AT SLIPPERS!

Lucky's already got a growing fanbase.

THERES GOING TO BE A THREE LEGGED DOG IN THE PUPPY BOWL THIS YEAR AND IM GOING TO CRY
RTJnix @ranchvape

THERES GOING TO BE A THREE LEGGED DOG IN THE PUPPY BOWL THIS YEAR AND IM GOING TO CRY

🚨🚨🚨THREE LEGGED DOG IN THE PUPPY BOWL🚨🚨🚨
tyler, the destroyer @AyeTeach

🚨🚨🚨THREE LEGGED DOG IN THE PUPPY BOWL🚨🚨🚨

In the end, no matter who wins, we all win, because dogs.

BREAKING: Extremely good pups gonna play some football https://t.co/o8GgHq2rh6
Connor Finnegan @ConnorFinnegan

BREAKING: Extremely good pups gonna play some football https://t.co/o8GgHq2rh6

Check out more of the starting lineup on Animal Planet.

