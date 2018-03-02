"Pretty Much Everyone On The Plane Threw Up" During The Landing From Hell
"VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP," a pilot's report said.
A powerful nor'easter wreaked havoc along the East Coast on Friday, bringing rain, snow, and particularly strong winds — and a whole lot of canceled flights.
For the flights that did make it into the air, turbulence was no joke. For one flight into Washington Dulles International Airport in the DC area on Friday, the landing was...rough.
"PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP," according to a pilot's report, which was filed to the National Weather Service's aviation center.
Even the "PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP" during landing, the report said.
The incident occurred on an Air Wisconsin flight, a subsidiary of United Airlines.
Fortunately, there were no injuries, severe sickness, or "major incidents" reported from the flight, Andrew Trull, a spokesman for Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, told BuzzFeed News.
A spokesperson for United said "a few customers" had gotten ill, but none required medical attention.
“Air Wisconsin Flight 3833 operating as United Express from Charlottesville, Va. to Washington Dulles International encountered turbulence because of high winds," the United spokesperson said. "A few customers onboard the regional jet became ill as the aircraft was preparing to land. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to its gate. No customers required medical attention because of the turbulence.”
CORRECTION
The flight was operated by Air Wisconsin, a subsidiary of United Airlines. A previous version of this article misstated that it was a United Airlines flight.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.