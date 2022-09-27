Puerto Ricans Are Still Struggling After Hurricane Fiona And Fear They’ll Once Again Be Treated Like Second-Class Citizens

Nearly 24 hours later, she finally received a text from her dad. “Those were the three most important words I’ve ever read in my life — when my dad said, ‘We are safe,’” she said.

Though she was relieved that they were alive, she knew that didn’t mean everything was fine. In the days since, her parents’ health has slowly returned, but healing from the hurricane’s toll will take far longer. They are still without power or running water, and cell service remains poor. In order to bathe and flush the toilets, they’ve had to gather water from a river, lugging a five-gallon jug home on foot. Running a generator is expensive, but they have to use one since they both work from home. Their house is still largely intact, but not all their neighbors avoided damage — one family’s roof blew clean off.

As of Tuesday, nearly 500,000 households in Puerto Rico are still without electricity, according to the outage data tracking site PowerOutage.us. Luma Energy, the private company that took over managing the grid last year, has said it’s working to restore power. The hardship is frustratingly familiar; after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017, it took 11 months for power to be fully restored.

Watching from afar as their loved ones on the island face down the bitter aftermath of yet another disaster has been a unique sort of heartbreak for Puerto Ricans living on the mainland. Like Gonzalez, many were unable to reach their loved ones in the aftermath of the storm, leaving them to wonder whether they were even alive; at least 16 people have died as a result of the hurricane, officials have said.

It was a week before Joseidee Gonzalez, a 27-year-old in Miami, was able to reach her grandfather in Puerto Rico. “You kind of feel helpless — it’s really just honestly a knot-twisting, indescribable feeling. You just have to sit there and wait,” she said.