Two Proud Boys Have Been Sentenced To Prison For Their Brutal New York City Assault

Two members of the far-right Proud Boys group were sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for their roles in a violent brawl outside an event at the Metropolitan Republican Club in New York City last year.

Maxwell Hare, 27, and John Kinsman, 39, were found guilty in August of attempted gang assault, attempted assault, and riot for the brutal beatdown on Oct. 12, 2018.



The Proud Boys describe themselves as “Western chauvinists” and have aligned themselves closely with self-declared neo-Nazis. They are designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, while the FBI considers them "an extremist group with ties to white nationalism."



During the October assault, which took place after a speech by group founder Gavin McInnes, 10 members of the Proud Boys violently attacked four left-wing protesters after one of the protesters threw a bottle at the group.

When police showed up to the scene, the Proud Boys walked away without any of them being immediately arrested, sparking anger at the lack of swift police action.

A total of 10 Proud Boys were later arrested and charged in the incident.