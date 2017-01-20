This Farmer Brought Along Two Alpacas And A Llama To Protest The Inauguration
Their names are Thaddeus, Shay, and Tragically Cute.
While most people brought signs to Friday's inauguration protests in DC, one man brought something quite different: two alpacas, a llama, and a dove.
Oh yeah, and he BROUGHT THEM THERE ON THE METRO, he said.
Abbott told CGTN America he's a farmer and was there to protest for trade justice.
The alpacas and llama are named Thaddeus, Shay, and Tragically Cute, he told DC Examiner.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yes, this is really happening.
CORRECTION
Abbott's protesting companions are actually one llama and two alpacas. A previous version of this article said they were all llamas.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.