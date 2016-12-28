People Are Campaigning To Protect Betty White From 2016 Because 2016
"Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White!"
2016 has claimed the lives of many beloved celebrities, with George Michael and Carrie Fisher dying just this past week.
Now, with just a few days left in the year, people have taken up a noble cause: to "protect Betty White from 2016."
In the case that White "doesn't want a strange Greek standing [guard] outside her door," Hrysiko has promised to donate all funds raised to the Spartanburg Little Theatre.
So far, 285 people have donated to the cause, raising nearly $3,000.
And some are pointing out that, realistically, we need White's protection more than she'll ever need ours:
God bless Betty White, and god bless us all.
