A Famous LGBT Rights Lawyer Self-Immolated In A Park To Protest Fossil Fuels

David Buckel reportedly set fire to himself to protest against fossil fuels.

A famed LGBT rights lawyer was found dead in Brooklyn's Prospect Park early Saturday morning, having reportedly set himself on fire in protest against fossil fuels.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the suicide of David Buckel, 60, but declined to comment further.

Buckel was found when firefighters responded to reports of a fire in Prospect Park, the police spokesperson said.

According to the New York Daily News, Buckel left a handwritten note at the scene, which said he'd self-immolated with “fossil fuel” as a symbol for the environment's destruction.

“My name is David Buckel and I just killed myself by fire as a protest suicide,” the note reportedly said. “I apologize to you for the mess.”

Buckel reportedly attached a typed note explaining his actions, as well as his business card.

“My early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves,” he wrote.

In the note, Buckel reportedly drew comparisons between his actions and those of the Tibetan monks who've self-immolated to protest Chinese rule.