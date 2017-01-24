Greenpeace Literally Brought Marco Rubio A Spine To Mock His Vote For Rex Tillerson

Rubio has been criticized for clearing the path to Tillerson's confirmation after previously telling reporters he was "prepared to do what’s right," hinting at a possible vote against Tillerson, the former head of ExxonMobil.

“In the end, I think Marco decided that it was better to be inside the tent than outside,” a source close to Rubio told BuzzFeed News. “A vote against Tillerson would have reduced his influence on foreign policy matters with the Trump Administration to zero.”