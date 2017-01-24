BuzzFeed News

Greenpeace Literally Brought Marco Rubio A Spine To Mock His Vote For Rex Tillerson

"So that's where Rubio's backbone was."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 24, 2017, at 3:34 p.m. ET

After Sen. Marco Rubio voted to confirm Rex Tillerson as secretary of state on Monday — despite having expressed "serious concerns" about the oil exec's ties to Russia — Greenpeace literally brought the GOP senator a spine in protest.

Someone is holding a human spine next to Marco Rubio right now
Joe Perticone @JoePerticone

Someone is holding a human spine next to Marco Rubio right now

Rubio has been criticized for clearing the path to Tillerson's confirmation after previously telling reporters he was "prepared to do what’s right," hinting at a possible vote against Tillerson, the former head of ExxonMobil.

“In the end, I think Marco decided that it was better to be inside the tent than outside,” a source close to Rubio told BuzzFeed News. “A vote against Tillerson would have reduced his influence on foreign policy matters with the Trump Administration to zero.”

Greenpeace told BuzzFeed News that on Monday one of their climate campaigners, Naomi Ages, carried "the spine [Rubio] must have left at home."

“The senators voting to confirm Rex Tillerson have clearly left their spines at home,&quot; Ages said. &quot;Instead of standing up to a historically unpopular President, they&#x27;re letting Trump hand the state department over to the oil and gas industry.&quot;
Patrick Ryan / Greenpeace

“The senators voting to confirm Rex Tillerson have clearly left their spines at home," Ages said. "Instead of standing up to a historically unpopular President, they're letting Trump hand the state department over to the oil and gas industry."

The photos of Rubio and the spine went viral on Twitter, where people thought the stunt was hilarious.

Rubio says he hopes Tillerson is best Secretary of State of all time. Also someone is holding a spine prop behind h… https://t.co/B6ngdehZWZ
Burgess Everett @burgessev

Rubio says he hopes Tillerson is best Secretary of State of all time. Also someone is holding a spine prop behind h… https://t.co/B6ngdehZWZ

"So that's where Rubio's backbone was," people said.

So that's where Rubio's backbone was. https://t.co/3IBmwkibQq
lecavanaugh @lecavanaugh

So that's where Rubio's backbone was. https://t.co/3IBmwkibQq

That's actually Marco's portable spine. It folds up quickly if Trump's around. https://t.co/LkBHChmB8z
Doug Farrar @BR_DougFarrar

That's actually Marco's portable spine. It folds up quickly if Trump's around. https://t.co/LkBHChmB8z

Well, it's always polite to return things people have lost. https://t.co/8cdUEKhaeD
Dominic Lowell @dominiclowell

Well, it's always polite to return things people have lost. https://t.co/8cdUEKhaeD

Always knew there were jellyfish in Florida. Had no idea so many of them held elected office. You're safer around t… https://t.co/xzBTeCxkve
Frank Dugan @frankdugan

Always knew there were jellyfish in Florida. Had no idea so many of them held elected office. You're safer around t… https://t.co/xzBTeCxkve

People also applauded the stunt as "a legendary troll."

Prop comedy is BACK https://t.co/XLIRWPrRZt
HAPPY MOO YEAR @edsbs

Prop comedy is BACK https://t.co/XLIRWPrRZt

Haha. That is a legendary troll. Well played, mystery spine troller. https://t.co/duw0RUkixv
Kai MacMahon @kaimac

Haha. That is a legendary troll. Well played, mystery spine troller. https://t.co/duw0RUkixv

Now that is commitment to a bit. A+ work right there. https://t.co/2NMpP2IwNG
Jason Karsh @jkarsh

Now that is commitment to a bit. A+ work right there. https://t.co/2NMpP2IwNG

"Relentless mockery is perfectly legitimate civic action," one person said.

I love this. Relentless mockery is perfectly legitimate civic action. https://t.co/ftuw2l7D2Q
shing yin khor @sawdustbear

I love this. Relentless mockery is perfectly legitimate civic action. https://t.co/ftuw2l7D2Q

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rubio for comment.

