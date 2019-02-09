Prince Philip Is Giving Up His Driver's License After He Got In A Car Crash

Following a car crash last month, Prince Philip, 97, is giving up his driver's license, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the BBC.

"After careful consideration The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence," said a statement shared with several media outlets.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, was not injured in his January car crash near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

According to a BBC report at the time, Prince Philip was pulling out of a driveway when the car crashed and was overturned.



He was "very, very shocked" but remained conscious, eyewitnesses at the scene reportedly said.



Two female passengers in the other car suffered minor injuries, a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police told BuzzFeed News at the time. The 28-year-old driver suffered cuts to her knees, and a 45-year-old passenger fractured her wrist.

Both women were treated and released from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. A nine-month-old baby in their car was not injured.



Police said both drivers tested negative for alcohol.

