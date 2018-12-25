Santa Is Fake And The Country Is A “Disgrace,” But “Other Than That” Trump Wished Everybody A Merry Christmas
“It’s a disgrace what’s happening in this country,” he said. “But other than that, I wish everybody a merry Christmas.”
As millions of Americans gather around their trees to spend time with loved ones, open presents, and celebrate Christmas, President Trump is spending the holiday pretty much as you'd expect.
On Christmas Eve, Trump complained that he was "all alone (poor me) in the White House" due to the government shutdown.
The shutdown kicked off Saturday at midnight after Congress could not reach an agreement regarding the $5 billion in funding Trump wants to build a border wall.
Trump has refused to sign a funding bill that does not include money to build the wall, and for months has threatened a government shutdown if he doesn't get what he wants.
Despite not getting to spend the holiday in Mar-a-Lago as originally planned, the president found some time to spread Christmas cheer...and doubt.
On Christmas Eve, he and the first lady answered calls from children who were awaiting Santa's arrival.
During one phone call with a 7-year-old referred to as Coleman, Trump asked the child — who was calling to ask how close Santa was — whether he still believes in Santa Claus.
"Hello, is this Coleman?" the president said. "Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you? ... Are you doing well in school?"
"Are you still a believer in Santa?" he continued. "'Cause at 7 it's marginal, right?"
Naturally, the clip went viral, with a lot of people saying the president had ruined this kid's Christmas.
And that was just Christmas Eve.
On Christmas morning, Trump reiterated to pool reporters that he won't reopen the government until funding is approved for the border wall, which by the way, is going to be "very high."
“Now there may be the case of an Olympic champion who can get over the wall but for the most part you are not able to do it," he said.
During a photo op to call the troops for Christmas, Trump also went off on an out-of-the-blue tangent about his firing of former FBI director James Comey.
"I fired him and everybody said, 'Why did you fire him, why did you fire him?' ... Literally the day before I fired him, they were saying he should be fired," Trump said.
He also rehashed the Russia probe, saying there's been "no collusion" by his administration.
"After two years, no collusion... There has been collusion but it's been by the Democrats," Trump said.
The president concluded his Comey talk and offered his very on-brand Christmas well wishes.
"It’s a disgrace what’s happening in this country," he said. "But other than that, I wish everybody a merry Christmas."
