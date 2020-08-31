Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Has Been Charged With Sexually Assaulting 17 Women

Porn actor Ron Jeremy has been charged with 20 new counts of sexual assault involving 13 women, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The plethora of charges includes forcible rape, sexual battery by restraint, forcible oral copulation, penetration by a foreign object, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim, assault with intent to commit rape, and lewd conduct with a minor.

The new charges come just over two months after Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth.

According to court documents released Monday, Jeremy is accused of assaulting women over the span of 16 years, from 2004 to Jan. 1, 2020.

The youngest of Jeremy's alleged victims is a 15-year-old girl whom he is accused of sexually assaulting at a party in 2004. Records state that six of the incidents allegedly occurred at a West Hollywood bar where Jeremy was a regular, with a seventh allegedly taking place in the parking lot outside it. The most recent alleged assault, which is reported to have happened this January, took place outside an unspecified business in Hollywood.

Jeremy is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

If convicted on all charges, he could face "a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison," the LA County District Attorney's Office said.