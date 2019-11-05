A Man Was Stabbed To Death In A Fight Over A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

A Maryland man is dead after a dispute over Popeyes chicken sandwiches led to a fatal stabbing Monday night, police said.

The altercation at the Oxon Hill location began when one of the men cut the other man in line to buy the sandwich, Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said at a press conference.

The two men continued the argument outside the restaurant, fighting in the street until one stabbed the other, she said.

"Our homicide detectives are hard at work on this one, but we have been able to determine preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant," Donelan said.

The victim, a local 28-year-old man, was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

A suspect has not yet been arrested, and police are asking that witnesses who were at the Popeyes location at the time of the stabbing get in touch if they have any information.

They are also urging the suspect to come forward to police.

"For you to get that angry over anything — for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence — is a very sad and tragic day," said Donelan. "And that person needs to turn themselves in."